Turnaround Management for the Oil, Gas, and Process Industries
1st Edition
A Project Management Approach
Description
Turnaround Management for the Oil, Gas, and Process Industries: A Project Management Approach helps readers understand the phases of development in preparation for a turnaround, with each relevant phase easily identified. Specific to the process industry, especially oil and gas, petrochemical and power plants, this reference simplifies the entire lifecycle of a turnaround and provides specific examples of both successful and unsuccessful turnaround projects. By identifying the most significant performance indicators and strategies to ensure that targets are met, this book will help plant managers keep plants safe, efficient and running successfully.
Key Features
- Aligns turnaround project management with ISO guidance and ANSI/PMI standards
- Utilizes the best tools for long-term planning, including instructional videos and training material
- Helps users gain practical knowledge through both good and bad turnaround management case studies
- Presents real-world issues and challenges encountered
Readership
Refinery Managers, Refinery Planners, Petrochemical Engineesr, Field Managers, Turnaround Managers, Operations Managers/Superintendents, and Process Team Leads
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Strategic Long Range Business Plan
3. Phase 1 Initiation: Concept Development
4. Phase 2 Work Development
5. Phase 3 Detailed Planning
6. Phase 4 Pre-turnaround
7. Phase 5 Turnaround Execution
8. Phase 6 Post Turnaround
Appendix
A. Project Management Standards
B. Asset Performance Management
C. Critical Path Method
D. Turnaround Management Capability Assessment
E. Glossary of Terms
F. References and Further Reading
G. Framework Documents
H. Consultants, On-line Training and Expert Contractors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128174555
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174548
About the Author
Robert Bruce Hey
Robert Bruce Hey is a consultant and professional engineer with experience in corporate consulting in oil and gas companies as well as managing a wide range of projects in the petrochemical, power, and other heavy industries in the Middle East and South Africa. Previously, he was a Senior Shareholder Advisor for Qatar Petroleum working with the largest LNG and GLT plants in the world. He has also worked as a Senior Business Analyst and Senior Auditor for Qatar Petroleum, and has also worked for Chevron, Bahrain Petroleum Company, and Damelin College. Hey earned a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Diploma in Industrial Administration, both from the University of Cape Town South Africa. He is a registered project management professional (PMP) and project management institute (PMI) in the USA, a registered professional engineer (Pr Eng) in South Africa, and a member of the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and Professional Engineer, Malaysia