Turbulent Jets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444413727, 9780080869964

Turbulent Jets, Volume 5

1st Edition

Authors: N. Rajaratnam
eBook ISBN: 9780080869964
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 303
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869964

Reviews

@qu:...clearly written and generously illustrated with diagrams... a very useful compilation of information. @source: Journal of Hydraulic Research

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

N. Rajaratnam Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.