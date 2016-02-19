The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer: Reports, Reviews, & Computer Programs, Volume 6: Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes focuses on the formation, properties, characteristics, and reactions of turbulent jets and plumes.

The selection first offers information on the mechanics of turbulent buoyant jets and plumes and turbulent buoyant jets in shallow fluid layers. Discussions focus on submerged buoyant jets into shallow fluid, horizontal surface or interface jets into shallow layers, fundamental considerations, and turbulent buoyant jets (forced plumes). The manuscript then examines a turbulence model for buoyant flows and its application to vertical buoyant jets, including mathematical model, calculation of vertical buoyant jets, and explanation of velocity and temperature spreading in pure jets and pure plumes.

The publication is a dependable reference for scientists and readers interested in turbulent buoyant jets and plumes.