Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes
1st Edition
HMT: The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer. Reports, Reviews & Computer Programs
The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer: Reports, Reviews, & Computer Programs, Volume 6: Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes focuses on the formation, properties, characteristics, and reactions of turbulent jets and plumes.
The selection first offers information on the mechanics of turbulent buoyant jets and plumes and turbulent buoyant jets in shallow fluid layers. Discussions focus on submerged buoyant jets into shallow fluid, horizontal surface or interface jets into shallow layers, fundamental considerations, and turbulent buoyant jets (forced plumes). The manuscript then examines a turbulence model for buoyant flows and its application to vertical buoyant jets, including mathematical model, calculation of vertical buoyant jets, and explanation of velocity and temperature spreading in pure jets and pure plumes.
The publication is a dependable reference for scientists and readers interested in turbulent buoyant jets and plumes.
Table of Contents
Preface
Mechanics of Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes
Acknowledgments
List of Symbols
Introduction
Turbulent Jets
Near Jet Region
Experimental Measurements
Plane Jets
Turbulent Plumes
Introduction
Steady Plumes
Turbulent Buoyant Jets (Forced Plumes)
Density-Stratified Environments
Jets and Plumes in Crossflows
Jets and Plumes with Crossflow and Stratification
Angled Jets, Negative Buoyancy and Swirling
Conclusions and Comments
References
Turbulent Buoyant Jets in Shallow Fluid Layers
Acknowledgments
Glossary of Symbols
Introduction
Fundamental Considerations
The Non-Buoyant Plane Jet
Effects of Buoyancy on Horizontal Surface Jet
Effects of Confined Space
Submerged Buoyant Jets into Shallow Fluid
Plane Jet Geometry
Round Jet Geometry
Further Comments
Horizontal Surface or Interface Jets into Shallow Layers
Radial and Plane Surface Jets
Radial and Plane Interface Jets
Three-Dimensional Surface Jets
Concluding Remarks
References
A Turbulence Model for Buoyant Flows and its Application to Vertical Buoyant Jets
Acknowledgments
List of Symbols
Introduction
The Problem of Calculating Turbulent Buoyant Flows
Existing Calculation Procedures and Their Limitations
Present Contribution
Mathematical Model
Mean-Flow Equations
Exact Transport Equations for Turbulence Correlations
Model Assumptions
Algebraic Stress/Flux Model
Calculation of Vertical Buoyant Jets
The Flows Considered
Model Equations for Vertical Buoyant Jets
Solution Procedure and Boundary Conditions
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
Appendix: Explanation of Velocity and Temperature Spreading in Pure Jets and Pure Plumes
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189871
Wolfgang Rodi
Institute for Hydromechanics, University of Karlsruhe, Germany.