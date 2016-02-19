Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080264929, 9781483189871

Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes

1st Edition

HMT: The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer. Reports, Reviews & Computer Programs

Editors: Wolfgang Rodi
eBook ISBN: 9781483189871
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 192
Description

The Science & Applications of Heat and Mass Transfer: Reports, Reviews, & Computer Programs, Volume 6: Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes focuses on the formation, properties, characteristics, and reactions of turbulent jets and plumes.

The selection first offers information on the mechanics of turbulent buoyant jets and plumes and turbulent buoyant jets in shallow fluid layers. Discussions focus on submerged buoyant jets into shallow fluid, horizontal surface or interface jets into shallow layers, fundamental considerations, and turbulent buoyant jets (forced plumes). The manuscript then examines a turbulence model for buoyant flows and its application to vertical buoyant jets, including mathematical model, calculation of vertical buoyant jets, and explanation of velocity and temperature spreading in pure jets and pure plumes.

The publication is a dependable reference for scientists and readers interested in turbulent buoyant jets and plumes.

Table of Contents


Preface

Mechanics of Turbulent Buoyant Jets and Plumes

Acknowledgments

List of Symbols

Introduction

Turbulent Jets

Near Jet Region

Experimental Measurements

Plane Jets

Turbulent Plumes

Introduction

Steady Plumes

Turbulent Buoyant Jets (Forced Plumes)

Density-Stratified Environments

Jets and Plumes in Crossflows

Jets and Plumes with Crossflow and Stratification

Angled Jets, Negative Buoyancy and Swirling

Conclusions and Comments

References

Turbulent Buoyant Jets in Shallow Fluid Layers

Acknowledgments

Glossary of Symbols

Introduction

Fundamental Considerations

The Non-Buoyant Plane Jet

Effects of Buoyancy on Horizontal Surface Jet

Effects of Confined Space

Submerged Buoyant Jets into Shallow Fluid

Plane Jet Geometry

Round Jet Geometry

Further Comments

Horizontal Surface or Interface Jets into Shallow Layers

Radial and Plane Surface Jets

Radial and Plane Interface Jets

Three-Dimensional Surface Jets

Concluding Remarks

References

A Turbulence Model for Buoyant Flows and its Application to Vertical Buoyant Jets

Acknowledgments

List of Symbols

Introduction

The Problem of Calculating Turbulent Buoyant Flows

Existing Calculation Procedures and Their Limitations

Present Contribution

Mathematical Model

Mean-Flow Equations

Exact Transport Equations for Turbulence Correlations

Model Assumptions

Algebraic Stress/Flux Model

Calculation of Vertical Buoyant Jets

The Flows Considered

Model Equations for Vertical Buoyant Jets

Solution Procedure and Boundary Conditions

Results and Discussion

Conclusions

Appendix: Explanation of Velocity and Temperature Spreading in Pure Jets and Pure Plumes

References

Index

About the Editor

Wolfgang Rodi

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Hydromechanics, University of Karlsruhe, Germany.

