Turbomachinery Performance Analysis
1st Edition
Description
This modern overview to performance analysis places aero- and fluid-dynamic treatments, such as cascade and meridional flow analyses, within the broader context of turbomachine performance analysis. For the first time ducted propellers are treated formally within the general family of turbomachines. It also presents a new approach to the use of dimensional analysis which links the overall requirements, such as flow and head, through velocity triangles to blade element loading and related fluid dynamics within a unifying framework linking all aspects of performance analysis for a wide range of turbomachine types. Computer methods are introduced in the main text and a key chapter on axial turbine performance analysis is complemented by the inclusion of 3 major computer programs on an accompanying disc. These enable the user to generate and modify design data through a graphic interface to assess visually the impact on predicted performance and are designed as a Computer Aided Learning Suite for student project work at the professional designer level.
Based on the author's many years of teaching at degree level and extensive research experience, this book is a must for all students and professional engineers involved with turbomachinery.
Readership
Final year undergraduates and postgraduates in mechanical, civil and aeronautical engineering. Will also be of interest to designers and researchers in fan, pump, compressor and power generation industries.
Table of Contents
Basic equations and dimensional analysis Two-dimensional cascade and meridional flows Principles of performance analysis for axial turbines Axial compressors Simple radial equilibrium analysis Loss correlations Ducted propellers and fans Meridional flow analysis Computational fluid dynamics * Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
- Published:
- 31st May 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543321
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340631911
About the Author
R. I. Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Department, Newcastle University, UK
Reviews
"The author must be congratulated... the non-dimensional approach is well received and constitutes the best compilation to date." Institution of Mechanical Engineers