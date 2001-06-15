Turboexpanders and Process Applications
1st Edition
Description
Turboexpanders and Process Applications offers readers complete application criteria, functional parameters, and selection guidelines. This book is intended for the widest possible spectrum of engineering functions, including technical support, maintenance, operating, and managerial personnel in process plants, refineries, air liquefaction, natural gas separation, geothermal mining, and design contracting.
The text distinguishes between cryogenic turboexpanders that are used to recover power from extremely cold gases, and hot gas expanders that accomplish the same objective with gases reaching temperatures in excess of 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. The authors have assembled in this book an optimum combination of process and mechanical technologies as they apply to turboexpanders.
Key Features
- A highly practical, well-illustrated, and up-to-date overview of turboexpander construction features
- Appeals to a wide range of engineers
Readership
The widest possible spectrum of engineering functions, including technical support, maintenance, operating, and managerial personnel in process plants, refineries, air liquefaction, natural gas separation, geothermal mining, and design contracting
Table of Contents
Why Turboexpanders Are Applied
Overview Of Turboexpander Fundamentals
Application Of Cryogenic Turboexpanders: Processes
Applications Of Hot Gas Turboexpanders
Overview Of Turboexpander Construction Features
Rotor Dynamics
Construction Materials
Fabrication Issues
Installation Guides
Turboexpander Maintenance
Failure Analysis And Troubleshooting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 15th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884155096
About the Author
Heinz P. Bloch
A consulting engineer residing in Montgomery, texas, Heinz. P. Bloch has held machinery-oriented staff and line positions with Exxon affiliates in the United States, Italy, Spain, England, The Netherlands, and Japan. His career spanned several decades prior to his 1986 retirement as Exxon Chemical's regional machinery specialist for the USA. Since his retirement from Exxon, he has been in demand throughout the world as a consultant and trainer in the areas of failure avoidance, root cause failure identification, and reliability improvement. Mr. Bloch is the author/co-author of thirteen books and over 200 other publications on subjects related to machinery reliability and failure avoidance. He is the Reliability and Equipment Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine and has served as chair of the annual conference program for Hydrocarbon Processing's Process Plant Reliability Conference for a number of years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer, Montgomery, TX, USA
Claire Soares
Claire Soares is an ASME Fellow and industry consultant with more than 20 years’ experience at such leading manufacturers of gas turbines as GE and Rolls Royce. Claire is a recognized turbomachinery specialist with particular expertise in optimal design selection and specification, and ensuring long-term successful operation for a given application.
Affiliations and Expertise
Turbomachinery specialist, managing director of EMM Systems, Dallas, TX, USA