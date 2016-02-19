Turbine Main Engines deals with the principle of operation of turbine main engines. Topics covered include practical considerations that affect turbine design and efficiency; steam turbine rotors, blades, nozzles, and diaphragms; lubricating oil systems; and gas turbines for use with nuclear reactors. Gas turbines for naval boost propulsion, merchant ship propulsion, and naval main propulsion are also considered. This book is divided into three parts and begins with an overview of the basic mode of operation of the steam turbine engine and how it converts the pressure energy of the ingoing steam into equivalent kinetic energy. The second part deals with the principle of operation of marine gas turbines and discusses the effect of pressure and temperature on turbine performance; creep of turbine components; fouling of compressors and turbines; and control systems and protective devices. The final part describes free piston-gas turbine machinery and looks at different types of free piston engine, together with turbine fouling and washing procedure. This monograph will be of interest to mechanical engineers and those involved in turbine operation and design.

Table of Contents



Part I. Marine Steam Turbines

Section 1.1. Introduction

Principle of Operation

Steam Flow

The Energy Conversion

Section 1.2. Practical Considerations which Affect Design

The Steam Path

Efficiency of Operation

Design Parameters

Steam Jet Speed

Blade Speed

Multi-Staging

The Steam Condition Curve

Allowable Wetness in Exhaust Stages

The Perfect Turbine

Factors Adversely Affecting Efficiency

Section 1.3. Application of Ship Propulsion

Characteristics of Steam Turbine Drives

Speed Variation

Power and Torque

Section 1.4. Choice of Turbine Inlet Steam Condition

General Considerations

Thermodynamics Considerations

Commercial Considerations

Section 1.5. Steam Turbine Rotors

Rotor Types

Rotor Vibrations

Astern Turbines

Section 1.6. Steam Turbine Blading

Blade Profiles

Blade Ring Steam Leakage

Blade Root Fixings

Blade Shrouding

Exhaust Blading

Materials of Construction

Section 1.7. Nozzles and Diaphragms

Interstage Steam Leakage Seals

Section 1.8. Bearings

Bearing Loads

Bearing Clearances

Bearing Lubrication

Thrust Bearings

Section 1.9. Turbine Casings

Section 1.10. Lubricating Oil Systems

Section 1.11. Condensing Plant

Function of the Condenser

The Condensation Process

Air Ejectors

Section 1.12. Reduction Gearing

Nested Gears

Articulated Gears

Dual Tandem Gears

Future Gearing Design

Standards of Gearing Accuracy

Section 1.13. Steamship Machinery Scheme

Section 1.14. Heat Balance Calculations

Purpose of Heat Balance

The Quantities to be balanced

Practical Considerations

Section 1.15. Operation of Steam Turbine Machinery

The Need for a Code of Operation

Preparing to Leave Port

Maneuvering

Under Way at Sea

Questions

Answers

Part II. Marine Gas Turbines

Section 2.1. Introduction

Section 2.2. Principle of Operation of the Gas Turbine

Section 2.3. Possible Cycles

Section 2.4. Open and Closed Cycles

Section 2.5. Effect of Pressure Ratio and Temperature on Performance

Section 2.6. Fuels and the Combustion Process

Section 2.7. Combustion Chambers

Section 2.8. Requirements for Marine Propulsion

Section 2.9. Types of Gas Turbine suitable for Marine Propulsion

Section 2.10. Compressors

Section 2.11. Turbines

Section 2.12. Blade Vibration

Section 2.13. Rotating Stall

Section 2.14. Creep of Turbine Components

Section 2.15. Choice of Turbine Inlet Temperature

Section 2.16. Air Cooling

Section 2.17. Gas Turbines for Naval Boost Propulsion

Section 2.18. Gas Turbines for Merchant Ship Propulsion

Section 2.19. Gas Turbines for Naval Main Propulsion

Section 2.20. Gas Turbines for Auxiliary and Emergency Use

Section 2.21. Turbochargers

Section 2.22. Gas Turbines for Use with Nuclear Reactors

Section 2.23. Reversal

Section 2.24. Effect of Ducting Pressure Losses on Performance

Section 2.25. Effect of Ambient Temperature on Performance

Section 2.26. Starting

Section 2.27. Normal Operation

Section 2.28. Maintenance

Section 2.29. Troubles

Section 2.30. Fouling of Compressors and Turbines

Section 2.31. Control Systems and Protective Devices

Section 2.32. The G.6 Propulsion Gas Turbine

Section 2.33. The Ruston and Hornsby "TF" Gas Turbine

Section 2.34. Existing Large Gas Turbines for Propulsion

Section 2.35. Future Prospects

Section 2.36. References

Part III. Free Piston-Gas Turbine Machinery

Section 3.1. Introduction

Conception of Working Cycle

Definition of Free Piston Gasifier

Types of Free Piston Engine

Section 3.2. The Free Piston Gasifier

Consideration of Stability

Output Characteristics and Turbine Relationship

General Description of Gasifier Type GS-34

Synchronizing Mechanism

Fuel-pump Drive Unit

Fuel Injection Equipment

The Sampling Valve

Timing Control Unit

Fuel Rack Control

Cushion Control Unit

Starting Equipment and Controls

Cushion Release Valve

Safety Devices

Gasifier Operation

Starting

Stopping

Supervision during Operation

Maintenance

Section 3.3. Turbines and Transmission

General Considerations

Typical Turbines

Turbine Fouling and Washing Procedure

Gland Sealing

Reduction Gearing

Reversing

Turbine Operation

Section 3.4. The Marine Installation

Power Range, Characteristics and Performance

Control Systems

Governing

Air Intake and Gas Delivery Systems

Auxiliary Requirements

Waste Heat Systems

Instrumentation, Remote Control and Automation

Section 3.5. References

Indexes

Part I

Part II

Part III