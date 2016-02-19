Turbine Main Engines
Turbine Main Engines deals with the principle of operation of turbine main engines. Topics covered include practical considerations that affect turbine design and efficiency; steam turbine rotors, blades, nozzles, and diaphragms; lubricating oil systems; and gas turbines for use with nuclear reactors. Gas turbines for naval boost propulsion, merchant ship propulsion, and naval main propulsion are also considered. This book is divided into three parts and begins with an overview of the basic mode of operation of the steam turbine engine and how it converts the pressure energy of the ingoing steam into equivalent kinetic energy. The second part deals with the principle of operation of marine gas turbines and discusses the effect of pressure and temperature on turbine performance; creep of turbine components; fouling of compressors and turbines; and control systems and protective devices. The final part describes free piston-gas turbine machinery and looks at different types of free piston engine, together with turbine fouling and washing procedure. This monograph will be of interest to mechanical engineers and those involved in turbine operation and design.
Table of Contents
Part I. Marine Steam Turbines
Section 1.1. Introduction
Principle of Operation
Steam Flow
The Energy Conversion
Section 1.2. Practical Considerations which Affect Design
The Steam Path
Efficiency of Operation
Design Parameters
Steam Jet Speed
Blade Speed
Multi-Staging
The Steam Condition Curve
Allowable Wetness in Exhaust Stages
The Perfect Turbine
Factors Adversely Affecting Efficiency
Section 1.3. Application of Ship Propulsion
Characteristics of Steam Turbine Drives
Speed Variation
Power and Torque
Section 1.4. Choice of Turbine Inlet Steam Condition
General Considerations
Thermodynamics Considerations
Commercial Considerations
Section 1.5. Steam Turbine Rotors
Rotor Types
Rotor Vibrations
Astern Turbines
Section 1.6. Steam Turbine Blading
Blade Profiles
Blade Ring Steam Leakage
Blade Root Fixings
Blade Shrouding
Exhaust Blading
Materials of Construction
Section 1.7. Nozzles and Diaphragms
Interstage Steam Leakage Seals
Section 1.8. Bearings
Bearing Loads
Bearing Clearances
Bearing Lubrication
Thrust Bearings
Section 1.9. Turbine Casings
Section 1.10. Lubricating Oil Systems
Section 1.11. Condensing Plant
Function of the Condenser
The Condensation Process
Air Ejectors
Section 1.12. Reduction Gearing
Nested Gears
Articulated Gears
Dual Tandem Gears
Future Gearing Design
Standards of Gearing Accuracy
Section 1.13. Steamship Machinery Scheme
Section 1.14. Heat Balance Calculations
Purpose of Heat Balance
The Quantities to be balanced
Practical Considerations
Section 1.15. Operation of Steam Turbine Machinery
The Need for a Code of Operation
Preparing to Leave Port
Maneuvering
Under Way at Sea
Questions
Answers
Part II. Marine Gas Turbines
Section 2.1. Introduction
Section 2.2. Principle of Operation of the Gas Turbine
Section 2.3. Possible Cycles
Section 2.4. Open and Closed Cycles
Section 2.5. Effect of Pressure Ratio and Temperature on Performance
Section 2.6. Fuels and the Combustion Process
Section 2.7. Combustion Chambers
Section 2.8. Requirements for Marine Propulsion
Section 2.9. Types of Gas Turbine suitable for Marine Propulsion
Section 2.10. Compressors
Section 2.11. Turbines
Section 2.12. Blade Vibration
Section 2.13. Rotating Stall
Section 2.14. Creep of Turbine Components
Section 2.15. Choice of Turbine Inlet Temperature
Section 2.16. Air Cooling
Section 2.17. Gas Turbines for Naval Boost Propulsion
Section 2.18. Gas Turbines for Merchant Ship Propulsion
Section 2.19. Gas Turbines for Naval Main Propulsion
Section 2.20. Gas Turbines for Auxiliary and Emergency Use
Section 2.21. Turbochargers
Section 2.22. Gas Turbines for Use with Nuclear Reactors
Section 2.23. Reversal
Section 2.24. Effect of Ducting Pressure Losses on Performance
Section 2.25. Effect of Ambient Temperature on Performance
Section 2.26. Starting
Section 2.27. Normal Operation
Section 2.28. Maintenance
Section 2.29. Troubles
Section 2.30. Fouling of Compressors and Turbines
Section 2.31. Control Systems and Protective Devices
Section 2.32. The G.6 Propulsion Gas Turbine
Section 2.33. The Ruston and Hornsby "TF" Gas Turbine
Section 2.34. Existing Large Gas Turbines for Propulsion
Section 2.35. Future Prospects
Section 2.36. References
Part III. Free Piston-Gas Turbine Machinery
Section 3.1. Introduction
Conception of Working Cycle
Definition of Free Piston Gasifier
Types of Free Piston Engine
Section 3.2. The Free Piston Gasifier
Consideration of Stability
Output Characteristics and Turbine Relationship
General Description of Gasifier Type GS-34
Synchronizing Mechanism
Fuel-pump Drive Unit
Fuel Injection Equipment
The Sampling Valve
Timing Control Unit
Fuel Rack Control
Cushion Control Unit
Starting Equipment and Controls
Cushion Release Valve
Safety Devices
Gasifier Operation
Starting
Stopping
Supervision during Operation
Maintenance
Section 3.3. Turbines and Transmission
General Considerations
Typical Turbines
Turbine Fouling and Washing Procedure
Gland Sealing
Reduction Gearing
Reversing
Turbine Operation
Section 3.4. The Marine Installation
Power Range, Characteristics and Performance
Control Systems
Governing
Air Intake and Gas Delivery Systems
Auxiliary Requirements
Waste Heat Systems
Instrumentation, Remote Control and Automation
Section 3.5. References
Indexes
Part I
Part II
Part III
