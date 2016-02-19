Turbidites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533142, 9780080869131

Turbidites, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Brouwer
eBook ISBN: 9780080869131
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 263
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
263
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869131

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.