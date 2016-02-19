Tunneling in Rock, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. About tunnels
History of tunneling
Some definitions
Generalities about tunneling
Uses of tunnels
Tunnel sections
Tunnel supports and lining
References
Chapter 2. Petrography of unaltered rocks
Introduction
Rock minerals
General statement
Physical properties of minerals
Petrographic methods
Mineralogy of clay minerals
Rock fabrics from growth of crystals
Fabrics of fragmental rocks
Size classification
Shapes of clasts
Particle orientation
Stratification (bedding)
Matrix and cement
Igneous rocks
Some shapes of igneous bodies
Sedimentary rocks
Metamorphic rocks
References
Chapter 3. Rock alteration
Introduction
Weathering
Mechanical weathering
Weathering related to mineral composition
Weathering related to ground-water movement
Engineering properties of weathered rocks
Low-temperature alterations at moderate depths
Hydrothermal alteration
Silicification
Sericitization
Argillization
Pyritization
Propylitization
Chloritization
Dolomitization
Saussuritization
Deuteric alteration
Pneumatolytic alteration
Miscellaneous types of alteration
Chapter 4. Elementary rock mechanics
Introduction
Glossary of definitions
Force and stress
Mechanical properties of rocks
Stress—strain—time relationships
Behavior of materials under stress
Fractures in rocks
Behavior of materials under triaxial stress
Effects of temperature on strength of rocks
Effects of time on strength of rocks
Stresses in underground openings in isotropic elastic rocks
Isotropism and anisotropism in rocks
Strength of anisotropic rocks
Measurement of stress in underground openings
Strength of rocks from slope analysis
Nonequilibrium forces in rocks
Rock bursts
Squeezing ground
References
Chapter 5. Fracture and fold anisotropy in rocks
Introduction
Deformation of minerals under stress
Deformation of elastic and quasi-elastic rocks
Deformation of plastic rocks
Folds in rocks
Engineering aspects of folded rocks
Faults
Faulting as related to competency of rocks
Fault filling and gouge
Wall rock alteration associated with faults
Major faults
Joints
Field study and graphical representation of multiple joints
Spacing of joints and characteristics of joint surfaces
Original joints in igneous rocks
Original joints in sedimentary rocks
Original joints in metamorphic rocks
Tunnel sections in fractured rocks
The arching tendency
References
Chapter 6. Hydrogeology, temperatures, and gases in tunnels
Introduction
Water in rocks
Porosity and permeability
Permeability in volcanic rocks
Water table and aquifers
Sources and temperatures of underground water
Fracture permeability
Permeability in limestones
Squeezing, swelling, and running ground
Causes and mechanics of swelling in rocks
Swelling pressures of clay-bearing rocks
Squeezing ground
Running ground
Tunneling in squeezing, swelling, and running ground
Testing of permeability of rocks
Gases in rocks
References
Chapter 7. Geological investigation of proposed tunnel locations
Introduction
Geomorphology and subsurface geology
Geologic maps and cross-sections of tunnel sites
Introduction
Kinds of surface geologic maps
Geologic cross-sections
Columnar sections
Geologic and geophysical data from field and laboratory investigations
Geophysical investigations
Introduction
Seismic methods
Gravity methods
Magnetic methods
Electrical methods
Remote sensing including aerial photography
Side-looking radar imagery (SLAR)
Thermal imagery
Color infrared photography
Core drilling
Introduction
Core-hole logs
Water testing
Oriented cores
Geophysical investigation and instrumental logging of core holes
Use of equal-area plots for anisotropic rocks
Statistical analysis and computerization of geological data
References
Chapter 8. Application of geological investigations to tunnel planning and design
Introduction
Classification of geological materials
Feasibility investigations of proposed tunnel sites
Design-stage investigations
A case history
References
Chapter 9. Tunneling methods
Introduction
Conventional tunneling methods
Tunneling machines
Tunnel supports
Ground water in tunnels
Conventional versus mole tunneling
Access to tunneling operations
Tunneling terminology
Glossary of tunneling terms
References
Chapter 10. Geological investigations during tunnel construction
Introduction
Geological mapping of tunnels
Tunnel supports and the geologist
Special operations
Progress related to geology
Final report
References
Index
Description
Tunneling in Rock reviews the theory and practice of engineering geology and its application to tunneling in rocks. This book explores the history of tunneling, defines terminologies of tunneling, and illustrates tunnels.
The book discusses the petrography of unaltered rocks, such as rock minerals, fragmental rocks, igneous rocks, sedimentary rocks and metamorphic rocks. The book then describes rock alteration, which may be caused by weathering. Such alterations are low-temperature alterations at moderate depths, hydrothermal alteration, deuteric alteration, pneumatolytic alteration, and other miscellaneous types of alteration. The book also discusses elementary rock mechanics, such as isotropism and anisotropism; mechanical properties of rocks; force and stress; and the fracture and fold anisotropy in rocks, including the deformation of minerals, elastic, quasi-elastic, and plastic rocks.
The remaining chapters of the book focus on hydrogeology; geological investigation of proposed tunnel locations and its application to tunnel planning and design; different tunneling methods; and geological investigations during tunnel constructions. Those who are interested in geological aspects of planning and constructing tunnels will find this book valuable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 263
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601742