Tungsten and Its Compounds is a three-chapter text that explores the history, properties, production, and use of tungsten and its related compounds.

The first chapter deals with the discovery, applications, ore occurrence, and production of tungsten. The second chapter describes the physico-chemical properties of elemental tungsten, including the structural, thermal, optical, electrical, and mechanical properties, as well as its preparation, production, reactivity, adsorption, electrochemical properties, and analytical aspects. This chapter also examines tungsten's metallographic properties, such as melting, powder metallurgy, singe crystals, and polycrystallinity. The third chapter reviews the properties of tungsten with other metals, metalloids, acids, and salts. This book is of value to inorganic, organic, and analytical chemists, as well as chemistry teachers and students.