Tungsten and Its Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Tungsten and Its Compounds is a three-chapter text that explores the history, properties, production, and use of tungsten and its related compounds.
The first chapter deals with the discovery, applications, ore occurrence, and production of tungsten. The second chapter describes the physico-chemical properties of elemental tungsten, including the structural, thermal, optical, electrical, and mechanical properties, as well as its preparation, production, reactivity, adsorption, electrochemical properties, and analytical aspects. This chapter also examines tungsten's metallographic properties, such as melting, powder metallurgy, singe crystals, and polycrystallinity. The third chapter reviews the properties of tungsten with other metals, metalloids, acids, and salts. This book is of value to inorganic, organic, and analytical chemists, as well as chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. History, Use, Ores and Production
1.1. Introduction to the History of Tungsten
1.2. Applications of Tungsten and Its Compounds
1.3. Tungsten Ores and their Production
2. Properties of the Element
2.1. The Atom
2.1.1. Atomic Number and Atomic Weight
2.1.2. Isotopes
2.1.3. Electronic Structure
2.1.4. Optical Emission Spectrum
2.1.5. X-ray Emission Spectrum
2.1.6. Absorption
2.1.7. Thermodynamical Properties
2.2. Physical Properties of the Metal
2.2.1. Structural Properties
2.2.2. Thermal Properties
2.2.3. Optical Properties
2.2.4. Electrical Properties
2.2.5. Mechanical Properties
2.2.6. Other Physical Properties
2.3 Chemical Properties of Tungsten
2.3.1. Preparation and Production
2.3.2. Reactivity of the Metal
2.3.3. Adsorption Phenomena
2.3.4. Electrochemical Properties
2.3.5. Analytical Aspects
2.4 Metallographic Properties
2.4.1. Introduction to the Metallurgy
2.4.2. Melting
2.4.3. Powder Metallurgy
2.4.4. Single crystals
2.4.5. Polycrystalline Materials
2.4.6. Metallographic Investigation
3. Properties of Compounds
3.1. Systems of Tungsten with Other Metals
3.1.1. Groups I, II and III, A and B
3.1.2. Group IV, A and B and Actinides
3.1.3. Group V, A and B
3.1.4. Group VI
3.1.5. Group VII
3.1.6. Group VIII
3.2. Systems of Tungsten with Metalloids
3.2.1. Carbides
3.2.2. Compounds of Tungsten with Carbon and Oxygen or Nitrogen
3.2.3. Borides, Nitrides, Phosphides and Sulphides
3.2.4. Tungsten Halides
3.2.5. Tungsten Oxides
3.3. Tungsten Acids and their Salts
3.3.1. Introduction
3.3.2. Tungsten Acids
3.3.3. Tungstates
3.3.4. Polytungstates
3.3.5. Tungstates with Oxygen Deficit or Excess
3.3.6. Tungstic Acid Complexes
3.4. Bond Lengths and Ion Radii
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226118