Tunable Lasers Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122226953, 9780080519760

Tunable Lasers Handbook

1st Edition

Editors: Frank Duarte
eBook ISBN: 9780080519760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122226953
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1995
Page Count: 477
Table of Contents

F. J. Duarte, Introduction: Tunable Laser Complementarity. Goal of This Book. F. J. Duarte, Narrow-Linewidth Oscillators and Intracavity Dispersion: Dispersive Oscillator Configurations. Physical Dimensions. Generalized Interference Equation. Dispersion Linewidth Equation. Beam Divergence. Intracavity Dispersion. Intracavity Multiple-Prism Dispersion and Pulse Compression. Transmission Efficiency of Multiple-Prism Arrays. Wavelength Tuning. Appendix: Dispersion of Multiple-Prism Arrays and 4 x 4 Transfer Matrices. R. C. Sze and D.G. Harris, Tunable Excimer Lasers: Excimer Active Media. Tuning of Discharge and Electron Beam Pumped Excimer Lasers. Discharge Excimer Lasers. Charles Freed,CO2 Isotope Lasers and Their Applications in Tunable Laser Spectroscopy: Vibrational Energy-Level Structive of the CO2 Molecule. Rotational Energy-Level Substructure of the CO2 Molecule. Processes Governing the Excitation of Regular BandLaser Transitions in CO2. Additional Characteristics of Regular Band CO2 Lasers Transitions. Lineshape Functions and Broadening Due to Gas Pressure and Doppler Shift in CO2 Gas. Spectral Purity and Short-Term Stability. Long-Term Line-Center Stabilization of CO2 Lasers. Absolute Frequencies of Regular Band Lasing Transitions in Nine CO2 Isotopic Species. Pressure Shifts in Line-Center-Stabilized CO2 Lasers. Small-Signal Gain and Saturation Intensity of Regular Band Lasing Transitions in Sealed-off CO2 Isotope Lasers. Laser Design. Spanning the Frequency Range between Line-Center Stabilized CO2 Laser Transitions. Spectroscopic Use of CO2 Lasers outside Their Fundamental 8.9- to 12.4-(m Wavelength Range. F. J. Duarte, Dye Lasers: Laser-Pumped Pulsed Dye Lasers. Flashlamp-Pumped Dye Lasers. cw Laser-Pumped Dye Lasers. Appendix of Laser Dyes. Norman P. Barnes, Transition Metal Solid-State Lasers: Transition Metal and Lanthanide Series Lasers. Physics of Transition Metal Lasers. Cr:AlO3. Cr:BeAl2O3 Ti:Al2O3. Cr:LiCaAIF6 and Cr:LiSrAlF6. Cr:GSGG, Cr:YSAG, and Cr:GSAG. Co:MgF2, Ni:MgF2, and V:MgF2. Wavelength Control Methods. Norman P. Barnes, Optical Parametric Oscillators: Parametric Interactions. Parametric Oscillation. Spectral bandwidth and Acceptance Angles. Birefringence Effects. Average Power Limitations. Nonlinear Crystals. Phase-Matching Calculations. Performance. Tuning. Paul Zorabedian, Tunable External-Cavity Semiconductor Lasers: Semiconductor Optical Gain Media. Classes of External-Cavity Lasers. First-Order Properties. Feedback Model. External-Cavity Design. Cavity Components. Survey of External-Cavity laser Designs. Mode Selectivity of Grating Cavities. Phase-Continuous Tuning. Characterization Methods for External-Cavity Lasers. Measurement of Facet and External-Cavity Reflectances. Multimode Suppression. Multiple-Wavelength Operation. Wavelength Stabilization. Advanced Modeling Topics. Construction and Packaging. Applications. Stephen Vincent Benson, Tunable Free-Electron Lasers: Methods of Wavelength Tuning. Broadly Tunable Optical Cavities. Wiggler Considerations. Tunable Laser Facilities and Their Characteristics. Summary. References. Subject Index.

Description

Many laser applications depend on the ability of a particular laser to be frequency tunable. Among the many different types of frequency tunable lasers are: dye lasers, excimer lasers, and semiconductor lasers. Thisbook gives active researchers and engineers the practical information they need to choose an appropriate tunable laser for their particular applications.

Key Features

  • Presents a unified and integrated perspective on tunable lasers
  • Includes sources spanning the electromagnetic spectrum from the UV to the FIR
  • Contains 182 figures and 68 tables
  • Provides coverage of optical parametric oscillators and tunable gas, liquid, solid state, and semiconductor lasers

Readership

All physics, chemistry, electronic engineering, and biological scientists (and advanced students in these disciplines) who use, or might wish to use, a tunable laser in their research. Also, tunability is a very important feature in lasers since many potential areas of application such as medicine, isotope separation, lidar, industry, and the military rely on a laser to be frequency tunable

Details

No. of pages:
477
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080519760
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122226953

Reviews

"This book presents an unified and integrated perspective on tunable lasers and gives researchers and engineers the practical information they need to choose an appropriate tunable laser for their particular applications." --OPTIK

About the Editors

Frank Duarte Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastman Kodak Company

