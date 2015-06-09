Tumors of the Ear and Lateral Skull Base: PART 2, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-3

The Editors for this 2-part issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Dr George Wanna and Dr Matthew Luke Carlson, envisioned a publication that reviews the evaluation and management of common ear and lateral skull base tumors. Intended audience includes Otologists, Neurotologists, General otolaryngologists and Neurosurgeons alike. The development of management of lateral skull base tumors has been rapid, in the past 40 years there has been a tremendous shift toward conservative therapy for benign lesions. Focused chapters review specific pathologies plus a chapter focused on stereotactic radiotherapy. Topics written by reputed leaders in the field of Otology and skull base tumors include: Imaging of temporal bone lesions; Squamous cell carcinoma of the temporal bone; Glomus tympanicum; Adenomatous tumors of the middle ear; Intralabyrinthine schwannomas; Vestibular schwannoma; Neurofibromatosis2 (including ABI and CI); Non-schwannoma tumors of the CPA; Glomus jugulare; Endolymphatic sac tumors; Non-paraganglioma jugular foramen tumors; Primary tumors of the facial nerve; Cholesterol granuloma and other petrous apex lesions; Stereotactic radiosurgery for tumors of the lateral skull base; Pediatric temporal bone malignancy; and Historical perspective on evolution in management of lateral skull base tumors.