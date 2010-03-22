Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Lung and Pleura
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Lung and Pleura is a superb visual resource that brings the state-of-the-art in thoracic diagnosis straight to the lab bench. Cesar A. Moran and Saul Suster are internationally recognized experts in pulmonary pathology who present a coherent and consistent approach to interpretation and diagnosis. Through more than 900 stunning photographs and a consistent, user-friendly format, this resource provides quality guidance on the diagnostic problems you face in everyday practice. You’ll get a host of innovative, practice-oriented features unavailable in any other text that streamline and facilitate diagnostic decision-making. Written by practitioners for practitioners, this visual resource is designed for quick and easy use. You can’t afford to be without it.
Key Features
- Features over 900 high-quality full-color illustrations so you can recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope.
- Presents immunohistochemical and genetic features wherever relevant for comprehensive information on all of the investigative contexts important to formulating an accurate diagnosis.
- Includes summary tables throughout the text to simplify and clarify complex discussions and enable "at a glance" comparisons between entities.
- Provides practical advice from experts on pitfalls in differential diagnosis to help you avoid diagnostic errors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723205
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455705504
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247962
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416036241
About the Author
Cesar Moran
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Deputy Chair, Chief, Thoracic Pathology, Department of Pathology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Saul Suster
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin