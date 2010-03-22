Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Lung and Pleura - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416036241, 9781437723205

Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Lung and Pleura

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Cesar Moran Saul Suster
eBook ISBN: 9781437723205
eBook ISBN: 9781455705504
eBook ISBN: 9780323247962
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416036241
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Page Count: 480
Description

Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Lung and Pleura is a superb visual resource that brings the state-of-the-art in thoracic diagnosis straight to the lab bench. Cesar A. Moran and Saul Suster are internationally recognized experts in pulmonary pathology who present a coherent and consistent approach to interpretation and diagnosis. Through more than 900 stunning photographs and a consistent, user-friendly format, this resource provides quality guidance on the diagnostic problems you face in everyday practice. You’ll get a host of innovative, practice-oriented features unavailable in any other text that streamline and facilitate diagnostic decision-making. Written by practitioners for practitioners, this visual resource is designed for quick and easy use. You can’t afford to be without it.

Key Features

  • Features over 900 high-quality full-color illustrations so you can recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope.

  • Presents immunohistochemical and genetic features wherever relevant for comprehensive information on all of the investigative contexts important to formulating an accurate diagnosis.

  • Includes summary tables throughout the text to simplify and clarify complex discussions and enable "at a glance" comparisons between entities.

  • Provides practical advice from experts on pitfalls in differential diagnosis to help you avoid diagnostic errors.

Details

About the Author

Cesar Moran

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Deputy Chair, Chief, Thoracic Pathology, Department of Pathology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Saul Suster

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

