Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen reviews the theories, methods, and experimental findings in the field of immunobiology of tumors with particular focus on the tumor antigen responsible for transplantation resistance. The monograph presents discussions on the methods of induction of antitumor immunity; methods of detection of antitumor immunity; virus-induced tumors; the characteristics of TSTA; tumor growth and development of immunity; and the theoretical and practical possibilities of the presence of transplantation immunity against tumors in man. Oncologists, cell biologists, immunobiologists, and medical researchers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Methods of Induction of Antitumor Immunity

A. Immunization with Viable Tumor Cells

B. Immunization with Tumor after Eliminating its Capacity for Repopulation

Methods of Detection of Antitumor Immunity

Tumor-Specificity of the Antigen Detected by the Method of Transplantation

Resistance

Specific Tumor Antigenicity and the Aetiology of the Tumor

Chemical Carcinogens

Virus Induced Tumors

Immunity Directed against Spontaneous Tumors

Immunity Directed against Tumors of Various Origin

Individual Specificity of the Tumor Antigen

Stability of Antigen

The Characteristics of TSTA

The Relation of TSTA to Tumor-Specific Antigens Detected by other Methods

The Mechanisms of Antitumor Immunity

Immunity and Carcinogenesis

Tolerance to TSTA

^Immunological Enhancement in Relation to TSTA

Tumor Growth and Development of Immunity

Theoretical and Practical Possibilities of the Presence of Transplantation Immunity against Tumors in Man

Indirect Evidence

The Possibility of the Presence of Organ Specific Antigen in Cancer Tissues

Chorioepithelioma

Summary and Perspectives

