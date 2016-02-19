Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen
1st Edition
Recent Results in Cancer Research
Authors: Pavel Koldovský
Editors: V. G. Allfrey M. Allgöwer K. H. Bauer
eBook ISBN: 9781483192901
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 86
Description
Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen reviews the theories, methods, and experimental findings in the field of immunobiology of tumors with particular focus on the tumor antigen responsible for transplantation resistance.
The monograph presents discussions on the methods of induction of antitumor immunity; methods of detection of antitumor immunity; virus-induced tumors; the characteristics of TSTA; tumor growth and development of immunity; and the theoretical and practical possibilities of the presence of transplantation immunity against tumors in man.
Oncologists, cell biologists, immunobiologists, and medical researchers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Methods of Induction of Antitumor Immunity
A. Immunization with Viable Tumor Cells
B. Immunization with Tumor after Eliminating its Capacity for Repopulation
Methods of Detection of Antitumor Immunity
Tumor-Specificity of the Antigen Detected by the Method of Transplantation
Resistance
Specific Tumor Antigenicity and the Aetiology of the Tumor
Chemical Carcinogens
Virus Induced Tumors
Immunity Directed against Spontaneous Tumors
Immunity Directed against Tumors of Various Origin
Individual Specificity of the Tumor Antigen
Stability of Antigen
The Characteristics of TSTA
The Relation of TSTA to Tumor-Specific Antigens Detected by other Methods
The Mechanisms of Antitumor Immunity
Immunity and Carcinogenesis
Tolerance to TSTA
^Immunological Enhancement in Relation to TSTA
Tumor Growth and Development of Immunity
Theoretical and Practical Possibilities of the Presence of Transplantation Immunity against Tumors in Man
Indirect Evidence
The Possibility of the Presence of Organ Specific Antigen in Cancer Tissues
Chorioepithelioma
Summary and Perspectives
References
Subject Index
