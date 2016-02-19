Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433188100, 9781483192901

Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen

1st Edition

Recent Results in Cancer Research

Authors: Pavel Koldovský
Editors: V. G. Allfrey M. Allgöwer K. H. Bauer
eBook ISBN: 9781483192901
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 86
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen reviews the theories, methods, and experimental findings in the field of immunobiology of tumors with particular focus on the tumor antigen responsible for transplantation resistance. The monograph presents discussions on the methods of induction of antitumor immunity; methods of detection of antitumor immunity; virus-induced tumors; the characteristics of TSTA; tumor growth and development of immunity; and the theoretical and practical possibilities of the presence of transplantation immunity against tumors in man.
Oncologists, cell biologists, immunobiologists, and medical researchers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Methods of Induction of Antitumor Immunity

A. Immunization with Viable Tumor Cells

B. Immunization with Tumor after Eliminating its Capacity for Repopulation

Methods of Detection of Antitumor Immunity

Tumor-Specificity of the Antigen Detected by the Method of Transplantation

Resistance

Specific Tumor Antigenicity and the Aetiology of the Tumor

Chemical Carcinogens

Virus Induced Tumors

Immunity Directed against Spontaneous Tumors

Immunity Directed against Tumors of Various Origin

Individual Specificity of the Tumor Antigen

Stability of Antigen

The Characteristics of TSTA

The Relation of TSTA to Tumor-Specific Antigens Detected by other Methods

The Mechanisms of Antitumor Immunity

Immunity and Carcinogenesis

Tolerance to TSTA

^Immunological Enhancement in Relation to TSTA

Tumor Growth and Development of Immunity

Theoretical and Practical Possibilities of the Presence of Transplantation Immunity against Tumors in Man

Indirect Evidence

The Possibility of the Presence of Organ Specific Antigen in Cancer Tissues

Chorioepithelioma

Summary and Perspectives

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
86
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192901

About the Author

Pavel Koldovský

About the Editor

V. G. Allfrey

M. Allgöwer

K. H. Bauer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.