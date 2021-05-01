Tumor Microenvironment Regulation of Tumor Expansion is a practical guide to understand and perform research on tumor microenvironments. Tumor progression is linked to a switch in the balance between positive and negative regulators and mainly depends on the release of inflammatory or neoplastic cells of specific growth factors. Inflammatory infiltrate contributes to tumor progression and metastatic process, and there are many reports of associations between tumor inflammatory infiltrate, progression and prognosis. Understanding different contexts of organs is a key factor to improve outcome of treatments, especially new therapeutics targeting components of tumor microenvironment.

This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested to learn about the complex relationship between tumor microenvironment and its context in specific organs.