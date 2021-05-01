Tumor Microenvironment Regulation of Tumor Expansion
1st Edition
Description
Tumor Microenvironment Regulation of Tumor Expansion is a practical guide to understand and perform research on tumor microenvironments. Tumor progression is linked to a switch in the balance between positive and negative regulators and mainly depends on the release of inflammatory or neoplastic cells of specific growth factors. Inflammatory infiltrate contributes to tumor progression and metastatic process, and there are many reports of associations between tumor inflammatory infiltrate, progression and prognosis. Understanding different contexts of organs is a key factor to improve outcome of treatments, especially new therapeutics targeting components of tumor microenvironment.
This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested to learn about the complex relationship between tumor microenvironment and its context in specific organs.
Key Features
- Provides a holistic approach to understand the crucial role of tumor microenvironments in tumor progression
- Encompasses the basic knowledge necessary to understand and perform further studies in the field of tumor microenvironment
- Discusses new therapeutic approaches developed to control tumor progression through targeting different components of tumor microenvironment
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students
Table of Contents
- Tumor microenvironment
1.1. Metastatic cascade
1.2. Epithelial-mesenchymal transition
1.3. The extracellular matrix
2. Tumor blood vessels and tumor endothelial cells
3. Tumor angiogenesis
4. Inflammatory cells in tumor microenvironment
4.1. Neutrophils
4.2. Eosinophils and dendritic cells
4.3. Lymphocytes and platelets
4.4. Mast cells
4.5. Macrophages
4.6. Tie-2 expressing monocytes (TEMs)
4.7. Fibroblasts
4.8. Osteoblasts and osteoclasts
4.9. Cancer stem cells (CSCs)
4.10. Circulating endothelial cells and endothelial precursor cells
4.11. Multipotents adult progenitor cells (MAPCs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs)
5. Therapeutic strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228036
About the Author
Domenico Ribatti
Domenico Ribatti was awarded his M.D. degree on October 1981, with full marks. In 1983, Dr. Ribatti joined the Medical School as Assistant at the Institute of Human Anatomy, University of Bari. In 1984, he took the specialization in Allergology. In 1989, he spent one year in Geneva, working at the Department of Morphology (Prof. R. Montesano). In 2008, he received the honoris causa degree in Medicine and Pharmacy from the University of Timisoara (Romania). His present position is full professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Bari Medical School. Domenico Ribatti is author of 718 publications as reported in PubMed and contributed to 50 chapters to books. With Dr. Francesco Pezzella, Dr. Ribatti co-edited the book Tumor Vascularization, published on January 2020 by Elsevier/Academic Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Human Anatomy, Department of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Neurosciences and Sensory Organs, Section of Human Anatomy and Histology, University of Bari Medical School, Italy
