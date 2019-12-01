Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Molecular Methods, Volume 629
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Droplet digital PCR for measuring circulting tumor-derived DNA
Sara Valpione
2. Detection and quantification of cytosolic DNA
Claire I. Vanpouille-Box
3. Methods to detect endogenous dsRNA induction and recognition
Daniel De Carvalho
4. Quantification of eIF2alpha phosphorylation during immunogenic cell death
Lucillia Bezu
5. Assessment of annexin A1 release during immunogenic cell death
Elisa Elena Baracco
6. Luciferase-assisted detection of extracellular ATP in the course of ICD
George Dubyak
7. The P2X7 receptor: structure and function
Francesco Di Virgilio
8. Bead-assisted multiplex cytokine profiling by flow cytometry
Jason S. Lehmann
9. Methods for testing HMGB1 release during immunogenic cell death
Liwei Zhao
10. Side-by-side comparison of methods to assess HGMB1 release
Michael Thomas Lotze
11. IDO1 protein detection in cells and tissues
George Prendergast
12. Quantification of IDO1 enzymatic activity in normal and malignant tissues
Derek A. Wainwright
13. Assessment of CD73 enzymatic activity in serum
Dr Paolo Antonio Ascierto
14. Biochemical evaluation of CD73-dependent ADORA2A signaling
John Stagg
15. SPR to study perforin-membrane interactions
Gregor Anderluh
16. Methods to study perforin-driven membrane permeabilization
Ilia Voskobolinik
17. Design of CD1d-scFV antitumor fusion proteins for redirecting the innate and adaptive immune responses to tumors
Pedro Romero
18. Employing small molecules as a tool to study functionality of immunomodulatory proteins
Georgius Pantouris
19. In vitro assay for the development of small molecule inhibitors of PD-1/PD-L1
Yanfeng Gao
20. Crystallographic approaches to study the interaction modes of PD-1- and CTLA4-blocking antibodies
Norimichi Nomura
21. Cristallographic methods to study the TCR-antigen-MHC interaction
Ashley Buckle
22. High-troughput discovery of cancer-targeting TCRs
Michael Platten
23. TCR validation towards gene therapy for cancer
Michael Platten
24. Assessing TCR repertoires using high-throughput TCR alpha and beta CDR3 region sequencing
Jennifer Sims
25. Using the T cell receptor as a molecular barcode for tracking anti-tumor immunity and treatment response
Kellie N. Smith
26. Methods to investigate the biological activity of antitumor antibodies
Olivera J. Finn
27. Biomaterials for immunotherapy
Anne Monette
28. Quantitative analysis of the T cell receptor repertoire
Benny Chain
29. CRATES: A one-step assembly method for Class 2 CRISPR arrays
Chase Beisel
Description
Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Molecular Methods, Volume 629, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Chapters in this release include Droplet digital PCR for measuring circulating tumor-derived DNA, Detection and quantification of cytosolic DNA, Methods to detect endogenous dsRNA induction and recognition, Quantification of eIF2alpha phosphorylation during immunogenic cell death, Assessment of annexin A1 release during immunogenic cell death, Luciferase-assisted detection of extracellular ATP in the course of ICD, The P2X7 receptor: structure and function, and much more.
Key Features
- Contains the authority of authors who are leaders in their field
- Provides a comprehensive source on new methods and research in enzymology
Readership
This volume is addressed to experts in the field who may want to expand their technical horizons and to newcomers who need detailed introductions to basic techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128186718
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA