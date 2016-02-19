Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy - Integrated Methods Part B , Volume 636
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Quantification methods of Transforming Growth Factor beta (TGF˗β) activity in the setting of cancer immunotherapy
2. Decoding cancer cell death-driven immune cell recruitment: An in vivo method for site-of-vaccination analyses
3. Tracking and interrogating tissue-resident and recruited microglia in brain tumors
4. Metabolomics and lipidomics of the tumor microenvironment
5. Monitoring abscopal responses to radiation in mice
6. Methods to assess immunological antitumor effects of adenosine pathway manipulation
7. Methods to assess anticancer immune responses in orthotopic bladder carcinomas
8. Quantitative Evaluation of Tumor-specific T Cells in Tumors and Lymphoid Tissues
9. RNA interference screening methods to identify proliferation determinants and mechanisms of resistance to immune attack
10. An altered miTRAP method for miRNA affinity purification with its pros and cons
11. Identification of immunomodulatory RNA-binding proteins in tumors
12. Neoantigen prediction from genomic and transcriptomic data
13. Computational methods in systematic and integrative analyses of tumor immune landscape
14. Modular analysis to evaluate immunotherapy-induced perturbations
15. Methods to implement oncolytic virotherapy in preclinical models
16. Production and Use of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors as Tools for Cancer Immunotherapy
17. Modulation of the tumor microenvironment with an oncolytic adenovirus for effective T-cell therapy and Checkpoint Inhibition
18. Genetic modification of oncolytic viruses to enhance antitumor immunity
19. Techniques for the generation of humanized models for immuno-oncology
20. CRISPR technology for immuno-oncology applications
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Readership
This volume is addressed to experts in the field who may want to expand their technical horizons and to newcomers who need detailed introductions to basic techniques
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA