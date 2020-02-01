Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy - Cellular Methods Part B, Volume 632

1. Quantitation of calreticulin exposure associated with immunogenic cell death

Peng Liu, Liwei Zhao, Oliver Kepp and Guido Kroemer

2. Side-by-side comparison of flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry for detection of calreticulin exposure in the course of immunogenic cell death

Lenka Kasikova, Iva Truxova, Isabelle Cremer, Catherine Sautes-Fridman, Oliver Kepp, Guido Kroemer, Radek Spisek and Jitka Fucikova

3. Quantitative determination of phagocytosis by bone marrow-derived dendritic cells via imaging flow cytometry

Giulia Cerrato, Peng Liu, Isabelle Martins, Oliver Kepp and Guido Kroemer

4. Cytofluorometric assessment of dendritic cell-mediated uptake of cancer cell apoptotic bodies

Martina Musella, Gwenola Manic, Claudia Galassi, Ilio Vitale and Antonella Sistigu

5. Methods to assess DC-dependent priming of T cell responses by dying cells

Anne-Marie Chalupova, Sarka Vosahlikova, Daniela Rozkova, Klara Sochorova, Lenka Palova-Jelinkova, Jirina Bartunkova, Radek Spisek and Jitka Fucikova

6. Isolation of mononuclear phagocytes from the mouse gut

Pailin Chiaranunt, Kyle Burrows, Louis Ngai and Arthur Mortha

7. Generation of murine bone marrow-derived macrophages and using tumor coculture assays to mimic tumor microenvironment

Esra Güç, Demi Brownlie, Carolina Rodriguez Tirado, Takanori Kitamura and Jeffrey W. Pollard

8. Methods for macrophage differentiation and in vitro generation of human tumor associated-like macrophages

Esther Heideveld, Marta Horcas-Lopez, Martha Lopez-Yrigoyen, Lesley M. Forrester, Luca Cassetta and Jeffrey W. Pollard

9. In vitro assessment of cancer cell-induced polarization of macrophages

Danique E.M. Duits, Max D. Wellenstein and Karin E. de Visser

10. Protocol to assess the suppression of T-cell proliferation by human MDSC

Annika M. Bruger, Christophe Vanhaver, Kirsten Bruderek, Giada Amodio, Ece Tavukçuoğlu, Günes Esendagli, Silvia Gregori, Sven Brandau and Pierre van der Bruggen

11. Detection and functional evaluation of arginase-1 isolated from human PMNs and murine MDSC

Stefania Canè and Vincenzo Bronte

12. Functional assay to assess T-cell inhibitory properties of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) isolated from the tumor microenvironment of murine glioma models

Mahmoud S. Alghamri, Neha Kamran, Padma Kadiyala, Pedro R. Lowenstein and Maria G. Castro

13. FACS isolation and analysis of human circulating and tumor neutrophils

Agnieszka Swierczak and Jeffrey W. Pollard

14. Flow cytometry-based isolation of tumor-associated regulatory T cells and assessment of their suppressive potential

Kevin Kos, Martijn van Baalen, Denize A. Meijer and Karin E. de Visser

15. Assessment of lipid load in tumor-infiltrating Tregs by flow cytometry

Ilenia Pacella, Alfonso Grimaldi and Silvia Piconese

16. Preparation of single cells from tumors for single-cell RNA sequencing

Yonina Bykov, Sarah H. Kim and Dmitriy Zamarin

17. Characterization of the tumor immune infiltrate by multiparametric flow cytometry and unbiased high-dimensional data analysis

Romina E. Araya and Romina S. Goldszmid

18. Phenotyping of tumor infiltrating immune cells using mass-cytometry (CyTOF)

Pauline Maby, Aurélien Corneau and Jérôme Galon

19. Isolation and characterization of immune cells from the tumor microenvironment of genetically engineered pediatric high-grade glioma models using the sleeping beauty transposon system

Maria Belen Garcia-Fabiani, Andrea Comba, Padma Kadiyala, Santiago Haase, Felipe Javier Núñez, David Altshuler, Pedro Ricardo Lowenstein and Maria Graciela Castro

20. Analysis of the immune status from peripheral whole blood with a single-tube multicolor flow cytometry assay

Anna-Jasmina Donaubauer, Ina Becker, Paul F. Rühle, Rainer Fietkau, Udo S. Gaipl and Benjamin Frey

21. Ex vivo assessment of in vivo DC-targeted antibodies in pre-clinical models

Qingrong Huang and Niroshana Anandasabapathy

22. Flow cytometry-based assessment of direct-targeting anti-cancer antibody immune effector functions

Michelle L. Miller and Olivera J. Finn

23. Enzyme-linked immunospot assay to monitor antigen-specific cellular immune responses in mouse tumor models

Donatella Negri, Paola Sestili, Martina Borghi, Maria Ciccolella and Laura Bracci

24. High-throughput analysis of cell-cell crosstalk in ad hoc designed microfluidic chips for oncoimmunology applications

Arianna Mencattini, Adele De Ninno, Jacopo Mancini, Luca Businaro, Eugenio Martinelli, Giovanna Schiavoni and Fabrizio Mattei

25. Generation of affinity ranged antigen-expressing tumor cell lines

Amaia Martinez-Usatorre and Pedro Romero

26. Recombinant fusion proteins for targeting dendritic cell subsets in therapeutic cancer vaccine

Stéphanie Corgnac, Natalia K. Botelho, Alena Donda and Pedro Romero