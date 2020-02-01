Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy - Cellular Methods Part B, Volume 632
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Quantitation of calreticulin exposure associated with immunogenic cell death
Peng Liu, Liwei Zhao, Oliver Kepp and Guido Kroemer
2. Side-by-side comparison of flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry for detection of calreticulin exposure in the course of immunogenic cell death
Lenka Kasikova, Iva Truxova, Isabelle Cremer, Catherine Sautes-Fridman, Oliver Kepp, Guido Kroemer, Radek Spisek and Jitka Fucikova
3. Quantitative determination of phagocytosis by bone marrow-derived dendritic cells via imaging flow cytometry
Giulia Cerrato, Peng Liu, Isabelle Martins, Oliver Kepp and Guido Kroemer
4. Cytofluorometric assessment of dendritic cell-mediated uptake of cancer cell apoptotic bodies
Martina Musella, Gwenola Manic, Claudia Galassi, Ilio Vitale and Antonella Sistigu
5. Methods to assess DC-dependent priming of T cell responses by dying cells
Anne-Marie Chalupova, Sarka Vosahlikova, Daniela Rozkova, Klara Sochorova, Lenka Palova-Jelinkova, Jirina Bartunkova, Radek Spisek and Jitka Fucikova
6. Isolation of mononuclear phagocytes from the mouse gut
Pailin Chiaranunt, Kyle Burrows, Louis Ngai and Arthur Mortha
7. Generation of murine bone marrow-derived macrophages and using tumor coculture assays to mimic tumor microenvironment
Esra Güç, Demi Brownlie, Carolina Rodriguez Tirado, Takanori Kitamura and Jeffrey W. Pollard
8. Methods for macrophage differentiation and in vitro generation of human tumor associated-like macrophages
Esther Heideveld, Marta Horcas-Lopez, Martha Lopez-Yrigoyen, Lesley M. Forrester, Luca Cassetta and Jeffrey W. Pollard
9. In vitro assessment of cancer cell-induced polarization of macrophages
Danique E.M. Duits, Max D. Wellenstein and Karin E. de Visser
10. Protocol to assess the suppression of T-cell proliferation by human MDSC
Annika M. Bruger, Christophe Vanhaver, Kirsten Bruderek, Giada Amodio, Ece Tavukçuoğlu, Günes Esendagli, Silvia Gregori, Sven Brandau and Pierre van der Bruggen
11. Detection and functional evaluation of arginase-1 isolated from human PMNs and murine MDSC
Stefania Canè and Vincenzo Bronte
12. Functional assay to assess T-cell inhibitory properties of myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) isolated from the tumor microenvironment of murine glioma models
Mahmoud S. Alghamri, Neha Kamran, Padma Kadiyala, Pedro R. Lowenstein and Maria G. Castro
13. FACS isolation and analysis of human circulating and tumor neutrophils
Agnieszka Swierczak and Jeffrey W. Pollard
14. Flow cytometry-based isolation of tumor-associated regulatory T cells and assessment of their suppressive potential
Kevin Kos, Martijn van Baalen, Denize A. Meijer and Karin E. de Visser
15. Assessment of lipid load in tumor-infiltrating Tregs by flow cytometry
Ilenia Pacella, Alfonso Grimaldi and Silvia Piconese
16. Preparation of single cells from tumors for single-cell RNA sequencing
Yonina Bykov, Sarah H. Kim and Dmitriy Zamarin
17. Characterization of the tumor immune infiltrate by multiparametric flow cytometry and unbiased high-dimensional data analysis
Romina E. Araya and Romina S. Goldszmid
18. Phenotyping of tumor infiltrating immune cells using mass-cytometry (CyTOF)
Pauline Maby, Aurélien Corneau and Jérôme Galon
19. Isolation and characterization of immune cells from the tumor microenvironment of genetically engineered pediatric high-grade glioma models using the sleeping beauty transposon system
Maria Belen Garcia-Fabiani, Andrea Comba, Padma Kadiyala, Santiago Haase, Felipe Javier Núñez, David Altshuler, Pedro Ricardo Lowenstein and Maria Graciela Castro
20. Analysis of the immune status from peripheral whole blood with a single-tube multicolor flow cytometry assay
Anna-Jasmina Donaubauer, Ina Becker, Paul F. Rühle, Rainer Fietkau, Udo S. Gaipl and Benjamin Frey
21. Ex vivo assessment of in vivo DC-targeted antibodies in pre-clinical models
Qingrong Huang and Niroshana Anandasabapathy
22. Flow cytometry-based assessment of direct-targeting anti-cancer antibody immune effector functions
Michelle L. Miller and Olivera J. Finn
23. Enzyme-linked immunospot assay to monitor antigen-specific cellular immune responses in mouse tumor models
Donatella Negri, Paola Sestili, Martina Borghi, Maria Ciccolella and Laura Bracci
24. High-throughput analysis of cell-cell crosstalk in ad hoc designed microfluidic chips for oncoimmunology applications
Arianna Mencattini, Adele De Ninno, Jacopo Mancini, Luca Businaro, Eugenio Martinelli, Giovanna Schiavoni and Fabrizio Mattei
25. Generation of affinity ranged antigen-expressing tumor cell lines
Amaia Martinez-Usatorre and Pedro Romero
26. Recombinant fusion proteins for targeting dendritic cell subsets in therapeutic cancer vaccine
Stéphanie Corgnac, Natalia K. Botelho, Alena Donda and Pedro Romero
Description
Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Cellular Methods Part B, Volume 632, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Topics covered include Quantitation of calreticulin exposure associated with immunogenic cell death, Side-by-side comparisons of flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry for detection of calreticulin exposure in the course of immunogenic cell death, Quantitative determination of phagocytosis by bone marrow-derived dendritic cells via imaging flow cytometry, Cytofluorometric assessment of dendritic cell-mediated uptake of cancer cell apoptotic bodies, Methods to assess DC-dependent priming of T cell responses by dying cells, and more.
Key Features
- Contains content written by authorities in the field
- Provides a comprehensive view on the topics covered
- Includes a high level of detail
Readership
Experts in the field who may want to expand their technical horizons and to newcomers who need detailed introductions to basic techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128186756
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA