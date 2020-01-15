Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Cellular Methods Part A, Volume 631
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Detection of intracellular cytokine production by T cells with flow cytometry
Leisha A. Emens
2. High-throughput identification of human antigen-specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cells using soluble pMHC multimers
George Coukos
3. In vitro assays for effector T cell functions and activity of immunostimulatory antibodies
Roberta Zappasodi
4. Ex vivo energetic profiling of tumor cells and T cells from mouse models and human samples
Greg M. Delgoffe
5. A cytofluorimetric assay to evaluate T cell polyfunctionality
Paola Nisticò
6. Assessment of memory formation by metabolically engineered antigen-specific CD8+ T cells
Pedro Romero
7. Functional characterization of tumor antigen-specific T-cells isolated from the Tumor microenvironment of Sleeping Beauty induced murine glioma models
Maria G. Castro
8. Methods to edit T cells for cancer immunotherapy
Laurie Menger
9. Generating stem-like memory T cells with antioxidants for adoptive cell transfer immunotherapy of cancer
Enrico Lugli
10. Reverse immunology: from a peptide sequence to a tumor-killing T-cell clone
Pierre van der Bruggen
11. Generation of TCR-engineered reference cell samples to control T-cell assay performance
Sjoerd van der Burg
12. Optimization of in vitro expansion of tumor-reactive human gamma/delta T cells
Dietrich Kabelitz
13. CFSE dilution to study human T and NK cell proliferation in vitro
Francisco Borrego
14. Rapid isolation and enrichment of mouse NK cells for experimental purposes
Ignacio Melero
15. Rapid, high-yield isolation of human NK cells from the peripheral blood
Jitka Fucikova
16. Dyanmic two-dimensional evaluation of NK cell mediated lysis
Anne Caignard
17. Rapid, high-yield isolation of mouse ILCs from mucosal surfaces
Arthur Mortha
18. Identification of innate lymphoid cells in mouse models
Pedro Romero
19. A cytofluorometric assay to evaluate intracellular cytokine production by NK cells
Alejandro López-Soto
20. Applications of microfluidic devices in advancing NK-cell migration studies
Sam K.P. Kung
21. Complementary approaches to study NKT cells in cancer
Jay A. Berzofsky
22. A highly sensitive bimolecular luminescence complementation (BiLC) reporter system for realtime measurement of IFN signaling
Xiao-Feng Qin
23. Assessment of IFNγ and granzyme B production by in “sitro” technology
Ilio Vitale
24. Assessment of IFNy responsiveness of patient-derived xenografts
Katerina Politi
25. Mixed lymphocytes reaction assay in drug discovery for immune checkpoint blockades
Rogze O. Lu
26. Real-time cell analysis (RTCA) to measure CTL activity against adherent tumor cells in vitro
Dietrich Kabelitz
27. Analysis of cancer cell-intrinsic immune regulation in response to CTL attack
Daniel E. Speiser
28. A flow cytometry-based method to screen for modulators of tumor-specific T cell cytotoxicity
Santos Manes
29. Evaluation of NK cell cytotoxic activity against malignant cells by the calcein assay
Alejandro López-Soto
30. 51Cr-release to monitor NK cell cytotoxicity
Ralf Dressel
Description
Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Cellular Methods Part A, Volume 631, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. New chapters include Detection of intracellular cytokine production by T cells with flow cytometry, High-throughput identification of human antigen-specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cells using soluble pMHC multimers, In vitro assays for effector T cell functions and activity of immunostimulatory antibodies, Ex vivo energetic profiling of tumor cells and T cells from mouse models and human samples, A cytofluorimetric assay to evaluate T cell polyfunctionality, and much more.
Key Features
- Contains the authority of authors who are leaders in their field
- Provides a comprehensive source on new methods and research in enzymology
Readership
Experts in the field who may want to expand their technical horizons and to newcomers who need detailed introductions to basic techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128186732
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Nils-Petter Rudqvist Serial Volume Editor
Nils-Petter Rudqvist received his M.Sc. (Physics, 2009) and Ph.D. (Medical Science, 2015) from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He decided to pursue an academic career and continue with his postdoctoral training in US. He first joined the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University in New York where he studied gene signatures of radiation exposure. He then moved to Weill Cornell Medicine to join the program in radiation and immunity under the mentorship of Dr. Demaria. His current research is focused on investigating which neoantigens are key targets of the radiation-induced anti-tumor T cell response in mice and in patients treated with radiotherapy and immune checkpoint blockade. He recently demonstrated in a mouse model that radiation therapy diversifies the TCR repertoire of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, an effect crucial for its synergy with immune checkpoint blockade treatment. Nils-Petter has also defined unique patters of expansion of TCR clonotypes in patients who respond or not to treatment with radiotherapy and ipilimumab. He has published 20 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 60+ scientific conference abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA