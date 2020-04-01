Tuberculous Meningitis
1st Edition
Manual of Diagnosis and Therapy
Description
Tuberculous Meningitis: Manual of Diagnosis and Therapy focuses on the most common and most lethal manifestation of tuberculosis of the central nervous system. It includes up-to-date reviews of the clinical diagnosis, treatment, and management of tuberculous meningitis in adults and children, and summarizes national and international guidelines in tabular format. Clinicians and researchers will find the beginning chapters on microbiology, immunopathology, and epidemiology of great use in their efforts to better understand and identify new treatments of tuberculous meningitis.
Key Features
- Includes international contributors from countries most affected by TBM
- Addresses the global and regional epidemiology of tuberculosis
- Compares TBM presentation in children and adults
- Covers HIV co-infection and its implications
- Examines differential diagnoses
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, physicians, clinicians, graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows
Table of Contents
1. Global and regional epidemiology of tuberculosis
2. Immunopathology of mycobacterium tuberculosis complex
3. Clinical presentations and features of tuberculous meningitis
4. Laboratory methods for detecting tuberculosis and tuberculous meningitis
5. Identification of mycobacterium tuberculosis drug resistance
6. Treatment guidelines for tuberculosis and tuberculous meningitis
7. Neurosurgical management of tuberculous meningitis
8. Evidence gaps and future directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188255
About the Editor
Jerome Chin
Dr. Chin has been treating patients with tuberculous meningitis for nine years in sub-Saharan Africa as a visiting attending neurologist at Mulago Hospital, the national referral hospital of Uganda. He has authored two review articles and one commentary on tuberculosis of the central nervous system, and he directed the first-ever course on tuberculosis of the central nervous system at the American Academy of Neurology Annual meeting in Los Angeles, April 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurology, NYU School of Medicine, USA