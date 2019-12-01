Tuberculosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682152

Tuberculosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682152
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, edited by Dr. Charles L. Daley and Dr. David Lewinsohn, focuses on Tuberculosis. Topics include: Epidemiology of Tuberculosis (TB) in the United States; Immunology of Tuberculosis; Tuberculosis and Biologics; Laboratory Diagnosis of Tuberculosis; Supranational Tuberculosis Reference Laboratories (a global approach); Treatment of Drug Susceptible Tuberculosis; Treatment of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis; New Drugs for the Treatment of Tuberculosis; Diagnosis of Latent Tuberculosis: the Role of Interferon Gamma Release; Treatment of Latent Tuberculosis; Management of Children with Tuberculosis; Tuberculosis and HIV; The Future of Vaccines for Tuberculosis; and Preventing Transmission of M. Tuberculosis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682152

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.