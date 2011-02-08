"The general topic of tsunamis, as well as some specific aspects of tsunamis, are subjects of several books that have appeared in recent years (e.g., Tsunamis, edited by E. Bernard and A. Robinson, CH, Jul'09, 46-6215). One relatively neglected aspect (in comprehensive book format, at least) is the technology of tsunami detection, monitoring, and real-time reporting. Joseph (National Institute of Oceanography, India) admirably addresses these vital subjects in this 21-chapter book containing copiously referenced (800-plus citations) and illustrated technical introductory and state-of-the-art material. The first nine chapters deal primarily with the science of tsunamis and the history and record of investigations. The second half of the book deals with early seismic warnings, end-to-end communications, methods of measuring sea level in shallow and deep sea regions, telemetry of data, analyzing tsunami signals, and assessing technologies for specific environmental situations. Early warning systems are described for the US, Japan, Russia, Chile, New Zealand, and other countries. The subject coverage is broad and globally relevant to coastal engineers, scientists, disaster managers, oceanographers, and all people living within the reach of tsunamis. Summing Up: Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals."-- T. L. T. Grose, emeritus, Colorado School of Mines.