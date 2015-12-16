Tsunamis in the European-Mediterranean Region - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124202245, 9780127999272

Tsunamis in the European-Mediterranean Region

1st Edition

From Historical Record to Risk Mitigation

Authors: Gerassimos Papadopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780127999272
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124202245
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th December 2015
Page Count: 290
Description

Tsunamis in the European-Mediterranean Region: From Historical Record to Risk Mitigation provides readers with a much needed, reliable, and up-to-date history of the region, including descriptions and parameters of the main events from pre-history to the present that are supported by parametric catalogues, pictorial material, and examples of instrumental records, such as tide-gauge records.

The book presents a broader perspective of needed action for local and national governments, and international organizations, and is written by an internationally recognized expert in this field, providing an authoritative account of historical tsunamis in the eastern Mediterranean.

It addresses key points of tsunami mitigation, including the systems currently available for tsunami recording, monitoring, and early warning, along with a presentation of the preventative measures that can be applied in all tsunami-vulnerable regions.

  • Details the systems currently available for tsunami recording, monitoring, and early warning, and the technologies that support them
  • Contains numerical modeling techniques used for the generation, propagation, and inundation of tsunamis
  • Presents clear examples of tsunamis in the region and their documentation, as well as comparisons with other regions globally
  • Includes full-color illustrations that accompany the text

Scientists and researchers working in in seismology, oceanography and hydraulics, marine geology, volcanology and landslides; numerical modelers; GPS community; historians;those working with telecommunication technologies, signal transmission and processors.

  • Dedication
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1: Tsunamis in the Global Ocean
    • Abstract
    • 1.1. Tsunamis and Megatsunamis
    • 1.2. Tsunami record and impact
    • 1.3. Tsunami sources and generation mechanisms
    • 1.4. Tsunami physical properties: a few elements
    • 1.5. Tsunami quantification
    • 1.6. The December 26, 2004 devastating tsunami in the Indian Ocean
    • 1.7. The 2011 devastating tsunami in Japan
    • 1.8. Tsunami early warning systems
    • 1.9. Lessons learned from near-field early warnings: the Japanese experience
  • Chapter 2: Historical and Geological Evidence of Tsunamis in Europe and the Mediterranean
    • Abstract
    • 2.1. Introduction
    • 2.2. Historical sources
    • 2.3. Geological and archeological signatures
    • 2.4. Instrumental records
  • Chapter 3: Impact of Tsunamis
    • Abstract
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. Effects of some important tsunamis
    • 3.3. Impact statistics from a new tsunami catalog
  • Chapter 4: Tsunamigenic Sources and Generation Mechanisms
    • Abstract
    • 4.1. Introduction
    • 4.2. Tsunami sources and generation mechanisms
    • 4.3. Source discrimination
    • 4.4. Other tsunami sources
  • Chapter 5: What Do We Learn for the Source Characterization from Numerical Modeling?
    • Abstract
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. Characterization of tsunami sources from numerical modeling inputs
    • 5.3. Some conclusions
  • Chapter 6: Hazard, Vulnerability, and Risk Assessment
    • Abstract
    • 6.1. Introduction
    • 6.2. Glossary and terminology
    • 6.3. Tsunami hazard assessment in the EM region
    • 6.4. Tsunami vulnerability assessment in the EM region: qualitative and quantitative approaches
    • 6.5. Tsunami risk assessment in the EM region
  • Chapter 7: Tsunami Early Warning Systems and Risk Mitigation
    • Abstract
    • 7.1. Introduction
    • 7.2. Early efforts
    • 7.3. NEAMTWS: associated national centers – NEAMTIC
    • 7.4. The JRC Tsunami Programme
    • 7.5. Other early warning systems and operational tools
    • 7.6. Local warning systems for near-field tsunamis
    • 7.7. Tsunami early warning and risk mitigation: some critical issues
    • 7.8. Other tsunami risk mitigation issues
  • Appendix: Strong Tsunamis Historically Known in the Mediterranean and Connected Seas
  • References
  • Subject Index

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780127999272
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124202245

Gerassimos Papadopoulos

Dr. Gerassimos A. Papadopoulos is a Research Director at the Institute of Geodynamics, National Observatory of Athens. Papadopoulos is an earthquake and tsunami scientist with more than 100 reviewed papers and more than 1200 non-self citations about earthquakes and tsunamis in the European-Mediterranean Region (EMR) and beyond. Papadopoulos has been involved in EMR tsunami research since 1983 participating as leading scientist in EU major tsunami research projects. In 2001 along with Prof. Imamura (Japan) they proposed the so-called Papadopoulos-Imamura new tsunami intensity scale which today is used and applied all around the globe.

Institute of Geodynamics, National Observatory of Athens, Athens, Greece

