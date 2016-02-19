Truth, Possibility and Probability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888402, 9780080872773

Truth, Possibility and Probability, Volume 166

1st Edition

New Logical Foundations of Probability and Statistical Inference

Authors: R. Chuaqui
eBook ISBN: 9780080872773
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444888402
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th June 1991
Page Count: 483
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
23600.00
20060.00
334.54
284.36
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
23600.00
20060.00
54.95
46.71
220.00
187.00
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Concept of Probability: The Problem of Foundations. Truth, Possibility, and Probability. Probability Models. Principles of Inference and Decision. A Medical Example. Elements of Probability Theory: Probability Theory. Disjunctive Spaces. Elements of Infinitesimal Analysis. Integration. Probability Distributions. Hyperfinite Random Processes. Probability Models: Simple Probability Structures. The Structure of Chance. Equiprobability Structures. Probability Structures. Examples of Probability Structures. Logical Probability. Statistical Inference and Decision Theory: Classical Statistical Inference. Problems in Statistical Inference. Decision Theory. Appendix A: Foundations of Nonstandard Analysis. Appendix B: Extensions of Integrals and Measures. Bibliography.

Description

Anyone involved in the philosophy of science is naturally drawn into the study of the foundations of probability. Different interpretations of probability, based on competing philosophical ideas, lead to different statistical techniques, and frequently to mutually contradictory consequences.

This unique book presents a new interpretation of probability, rooted in the traditional interpretation that was current in the 17th and 18th centuries. Mathematical models are constructed based on this interpretation, and statistical inference and decision theory are applied, including some examples in artificial intelligence, solving the main foundational problems. Nonstandard analysis is extensively developed for the construction of the models and in some of the proofs. Many nonstandard theorems are proved, some of them new, in particular, a representation theorem that asserts that any stochastic process can be approximated by a process defined over a space with equiprobable outcomes.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872773
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444888402

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R. Chuaqui Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago, Chile

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.