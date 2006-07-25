Trusted Platform Module Basics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750679602, 9780080465166

Trusted Platform Module Basics

1st Edition

Using TPM in Embedded Systems

Authors: Steven Kinney
eBook ISBN: 9780080465166
Paperback ISBN: 9780750679602
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 25th July 2006
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. History of the Trusted Computing Group Chapter 2. Cryptographic Basics Chapter 3. Software vs. Hardware Based Security Models Chapter 4. Hardware Design Considerations Chapter 5. TPM Architectural Overview Chapter 6. Root of Trust, the TPM Endorsement Key Chapter 7. Key Hierarchy and Management Chapter 8. Platform Configuration Registers Chapter 9. TPM Command Message Overview Chapter 10. TPM Intra Message Structures Chapter 11. Anti-Replay Protection and Rolling Nonces Chapter 12. Command Authorization Chapter 13. Communicating with the TPM, Intel’s Low Pin Count (LPC) Bus Chapter 14. TPM LPC Base Address Definitions and Functionality Chapter 15. TPM Sacred Seven Command Suite Chapter 16. Compliance Vectors and Their Purpose Chapter 17. TPM System Deployment Initialization Chapter 18. Establishing a TPM Owner and Owner Authorized Command Suite Chapter 19. TPM Cryptographic Command Suite Chapter 20. TPM PCR Command Suite Chapter 21. TPM Protection Profile Chapter 22. Trusted Device Driver Chapter 23. Trusted Device Driver Layer and Interface Chapter 24. Sequential Command Examples Chapter 25. Migrating to the 1.2 Version of the TPM APPENDIX A: TPM Command List by Ordinal APPENDIX B: TPM Error List by Return Code APPENDIX C: SMBus, An Alternate Communication Model APPENDIX D: Compliance Test Suite Source Code, C Source

Description

  • Clear, practical tutorial style text with real-world applications
  • First book on TPM for embedded designers
  • Provides a sound foundation on the TPM, helping designers take advantage of hardware security based on sound TCG standards
  • Covers all the TPM basics, discussing in detail the TPM Key Hierarchy and the Trusted Platform
    Module specification
  • Presents a methodology to enable designers and developers to successfully integrate the TPM into an embedded design and verify the TPM's operation on a specific platform

Key Features

  • This sound foundation on the TPM provides clear, practical tutorials with detailed real-world application examples
  • The author is reknowned for training embedded systems developers to successfully implement the TPM worldwide

Readership

PRIMARY MARKET: industry training/self-education of embedded developers, computer engineers, software engineers, hardware engineers

SECONDARY MARKET: Graduate-level embedded systems/computer engineering students at colleges and universities

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080465166
Paperback ISBN:
9780750679602

About the Authors

Steven Kinney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Software Design Engineer, Atmel Corporation, Colorado Springs, CO, USA.

