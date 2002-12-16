TruCluster Server Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction; Tru64 UNIX and TruCluster Overview Part II: Design and Configuration of a Tru64 UNIX Cluster: Designing a Cluster; Technology Considerations for a Cluster; Cluster Configuration Planning Part III: Installing and Configuring the Tru64 Operating System: Installing Tru64 UNIX; Configuring Tru64 UNIX Part IV: Cluster Hooks: File System Hierarchy, Context Dependent; Symbolic Links, Process IDs; Device Naming and Hardware Management; The Event Manager; Network Interface Failure Finder, NetRAIN, and Link Aggregation Part V: Creating a Cluster: Planning the Cluster Implementation; Creating and Configuring a Single Node Cluster; Cluster Installation Verification; Part VI: Adding and Removing Cluster Members: Planning for Adding a New Cluster Member; Adding and Configuring the New Cluster Member/Deleting a Cluster Member; Verifying the Configuration of a New Cluster Member; Cluster Hooks; Part VII: Cluster Subsystems: Devices and File Systems; Communications Part VIII: Cluster System Administration: System, Network, and Cluster Administration Tasks; Maintenance and Recovery Part IX: Application Deployment in a Cluster: Cluster Application Availability; Application Deployment Examples Part X: Upgrading and Patching a Cluster: Performing a Rolling Patch or Upgrade; Considerations for Migrating to TruCluster Server Part XI: Appendices: Programming APIs; Resources; Glossary
Description
The TruCluster Server Handbook authoritatively details how to plan, design, install, configure, and administer a cluster of Tru64 UNIX systems. The book explains how to configure and optimize hardware underlying a TruCluster server, including storage servers so critical to running a high-end cluster operation. This book provides best practices and techniques drawn from the authors' extensive experiences in the field with systems designers, systems managers, developers, and users. The authors include a former Tru64 UNIX Technical Group Leader with HP's Consulting Division and a top industry figure, and two former TruCluster Server Team Leaders with the Customer Support Center.
Key Features
- Learn to install TruCluster Server from the ground up
- Get the most out of your cluster environment with the authors' practical tips and tricks
- Attain availability, scalability, and simplified manageability in your IT systems operation
Readership
Tru64 UNIX system administrators, designers, and developers; IT managers, and designers and managers using other UNIX systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 854
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 16th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519753
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582593
Reviews
"Outstanding book on all aspects of TruClusters! A great resource for ANY TruCluster system administrator out there."—Kent Ferson, VP for Tru64 UNIX Engineering, Hewlett-Packard Company "Clustering is an extremely important technology for any businesses where 'high availability' is not just a buzzword, it's a necessity. The authors' experience with this clustering technology is unmatched. They have a deep understanding of clustering internals developed over the years since TruCluster technology itself started with DEC. TruCluster is the most advanced Unix clustering available, and you need to have someone on your side who has been through every battle. Keep this book in your pocket; it's the next best thing to having the authors on your team."—Keith A. Iverson, VP for IT, Iverson Financial Services Inc. "This book is a great resource for anyone running, planning, or even considering a TruCluster system; I wish it had been available when I was in the middle of setting up our first TruCluster!" —Christopher K. Davis, Team Leader, Systems Administration, Whitehead Institute/MIT Center for Genome Research
About the Authors
Scott Fafrak Author
Scott Fafrak is a Senior Consultant and Instructor for BRUDEN Corporation, which provides TruCluster, Tru64 UNIX, and OpenVMS training and course development throughout the US. He is also on the Advisory Board for the Tru64 UNIX Ambassadors at Compaq Computer Corporation. He was formerly the TruCluster Focal Team Leader for the UNIX Expert Team at Compaq's Customer Support Center in Alpharetta, GA. During his 13+ years with Compaq (and Digital) he supported UNIX and cluster technology as a Consultant, Software Engineer, Instructor, and System Administrator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant and Instructor, Bruden Corporation.
Jim Lola Author
Jim Lola is a member of the Computing Technologies Group at Genentech, Inc., in South San Francisco, CA. He was formerly a Senior UNIX Systems Consultant and UNIX Ambassador with Digital Equipment Corporation/Compaq Computer Corp. He has been designing and implementing UNIX Clustered solutions (from Compaq, Sun/Veritas, and Linux/Beowulf) for 6 years and has been working on different variants of UNIX since 1978.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Systems Programmer and Manager, UNIX Systems Programming for CIT, Genentech, Inc., South San Francisco, CA.
Dennis O'Brien Author
Dennis F. O'Brien is a private consultant having held senior IT security positions within Bell Laboratories, AT&T, Citigroup and other Fortune 100 financial sector enterprises. Dennis is a well-known technical expert having more than 30 years’ experience in the exploitation of controls, comes to us as a canary to discuss the kinds of “evil things” that can be done using well-intended, generally available, tools and services such as RFID. Examining the big picture and then presenting realistic scenarios, such as destabilizing public faith in the financial services industry or corrupting an asset database through input data tampering, are examples of his work.
He is known for his annual predictions of possible mal-events may occur in the near future and what the results might be.
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-owner of the Bruden Corporation. Based in Danvers, MA.
Gregory Yates Author
Greg Yates is currently a Senior Consultant on the Tru64 UNIX Support team at Hewlett-Packard Company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior consultant, UNIX support group, Hewlett-Packard Company.
Brad Nichols Author
Bradford Nichols is an Enterprise UNIX Consultant in the Transition
Engineering and Consulting organization, Hewlett-Packard Company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Enterprise UNIX Consultant, Transition Engineering and Consulting organization, Hewlett-Packard Company.