Tru64 UNIX Troubleshooting
1st Edition
Diagnosing and Correcting System Problems
Table of Contents
Introduction; Principles and Techniques; Tools and Resources; User Account Problems; System Problems; System Performance; Network Problems; Storage; File System Problems; Configuration Issues; System Administration Issues; Display Problems; Appendix A: Online Resources; Appendix B: Bibliography
Description
Dealing with system problems—from user login failures to server crashes--is a critical part of a system administrator's job. A down system can cost a business thousands of dollars per minute. But there is little or no information available on how to troubleshoot and correct system problems; in most cases, these skills are learned in an ad-hoc manner, usually in the pressure-cooker environment of a crisis. This is the first book to address this lack of information.
The authors (both experienced Tru64 UNIX support engineer for Compaq) systematically present the techniques and tools needed to find and fix system problems. The first part of the book presents the general principles and techniques needed in system troubleshooting. These principles and techniques are useful not only for UNIX system administrators, but for anyone who needs to find and fix system problems. After this foundation, the authors describe troubleshooting tools used in the UNIX environment. The remainder of the book covers specific areas of the Tru64 UNIX operating system in detail: listing common problems, their causes, how to detect them, and how to correct them. Each chapter includes a "Before You Call Support" section that details the most important things to check and correct before it's necessary to call Compaq technical support. The authors also include decision trees to help the reader systematically isolate particular problem types.
Key Features
· "Before You Call Tech Support" sections · Tables and diagrams for quick access to precise data · Decision trees to help choose the best way to troubleshoot a particular problem
Readership
Tru64 system administrators, system engineers and support specialists; Students in Tru64 sys admin and advanced sys admin training courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd November 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519746
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582746
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Martin Moore Author
Martin Moore is a Leader of the UNIX Expert Support Team, Hewlett Packard Corporation. Martin Moore has led Compaq Computer (now HP) Corporation's UNIX expert support team since 1997. He has been a UNIX system administrator and consultant since 1992, and is an expert in UNIX security, performance tuning, and Tru64 UNIX internals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leader of the UNIX Expert Support Team, Hewlett Packard Corporation.
Steven Hancock Author
Steven Hancock is currently a File Systems Support Engineer in HP's Tru64 UNIX Support Engineering Group. He specializes in support of TruCluster, AdvFS, UFS and LSM. Steve has been supporting Tru64 UNIX and TruCluster in various roles for the past several years and has been a system administrator of various UNIX variants since 1988. Steve is the author of Tru64 UNIX File System Administration Handbook, also available from Digital Press. Both Steve and Martin Moore are co-authors of the second edition of the Tru64 UNIX System Administrator’s Guide.
Affiliations and Expertise
File Systems Support Engineer, HP's Tru64 UNIX Support Engineering Group.