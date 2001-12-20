Tru64 UNIX System Administrator's Guide
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to Tru64 UNIX
Installation
Storage [new]
System Configuration
User Accounts
Security
Networking
Printing [was Services]
Processes and Resources
Performance Monitoring and Tuning
Backups
System Logging and Troubleshooting [was Troubleshooting and Recovery]
Appendix A: Electronic Resources
Appendix B: Recommended Reading
Description
Tru64 UNIX System Administrator's Guide is an indispensable aid for Tru64 UNIX system administrators. Its clear explanations and practical, step-by-step instructions are invaluable to both new and experienced administrators dealing with the latest UNIX operating systems. Several top Compaq employees from their Tru64 UNIX group co-authored this revision and reveal their most useful shortcuts and "how-tos" as well as pointing out pitfalls to be avoided. The material included in its pages can't be found in any other publication.
The Digital Press title Tru64 UNIX File System Administration Handbook by Steve Hancock offers complementary coverage for Compaq's UNIX users.
Key Features
- New edition of Cheek's best-selling Digital UNIX System Administrator's Guide
- Covers Version 5.1
- Authored by a team of specialists
Readership
Managers with responsibility for IT installations including UNIX machines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2001
- Published:
- 20th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519739
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582555
Reviews
Praise for the previous edition:
"With the Digital UNIX System Administrator's Guide, author Matthew Cheek presents an exceptionally thorough and logical examination of Digital UNIX administration and concerns. He defines each term and concept as he introduces the accompanying techniques. Cheek presents an introduction to the chapters detailing what the chapter contains. He employs a rare continuity from chapter to chapter. For example, the Installation chapter leads into System Configuration, which bridges into User Accounts. This is a superb addition to existing general administration documentation and an excellent guide to the Digital UNIX system." --Elizabeth Zinkann, SysAdmin, Books: A User's Report, Apr/1999
About the Authors
Matthew Cheek Author
Senior UNIX System Administrator, Medical Archival Systems, Inc. (part ofUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center). Matthew Cheek is a practicing UNIXsystem administrator with experience in the telecommunications, healthcare,and manufacturing industries and has supported various flavors of UNIX since1988 and Tru64 UNIX since 1996. He is a frequent contributor to "SysAdmin",a monthly magazine for the UNIX system administration community. Matthew isthe author of "Digital UNIX System Administrator's Guide", also from DigitalPress.
Senior UNIX System Administrator at Medical Archival Systems, Inc. (part of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) and the author of Digital UNIX System Administrator’s Guide. Cheek has installed, configured, managed, and written about UNIX systems from a variety of vendors since 1988.
Scott Fafrak Author
Scott Fafrak is a Senior Consultant and Instructor for BRUDEN Corporation, which provides TruCluster, Tru64 UNIX, and OpenVMS training and course development throughout the US. He is also on the Advisory Board for the Tru64 UNIX Ambassadors at Compaq Computer Corporation. He was formerly the TruCluster Focal Team Leader for the UNIX Expert Team at Compaq's Customer Support Center in Alpharetta, GA. During his 13+ years with Compaq (and Digital) he supported UNIX and cluster technology as a Consultant, Software Engineer, Instructor, and System Administrator.
Senior Consultant and Instructor, Bruden Corporation.
Steven Hancock Author
Steven Hancock is currently a File Systems Support Engineer in HP's Tru64 UNIX Support Engineering Group. He specializes in support of TruCluster, AdvFS, UFS and LSM. Steve has been supporting Tru64 UNIX and TruCluster in various roles for the past several years and has been a system administrator of various UNIX variants since 1988. Steve is the author of Tru64 UNIX File System Administration Handbook, also available from Digital Press. Both Steve and Martin Moore are co-authors of the second edition of the Tru64 UNIX System Administrator’s Guide.
File Systems Support Engineer, HP's Tru64 UNIX Support Engineering Group.
Martin Moore Author
Martin Moore is a Leader of the UNIX Expert Support Team, Hewlett Packard Corporation. Martin Moore has led Compaq Computer (now HP) Corporation's UNIX expert support team since 1997. He has been a UNIX system administrator and consultant since 1992, and is an expert in UNIX security, performance tuning, and Tru64 UNIX internals.
Leader of the UNIX Expert Support Team, Hewlett Packard Corporation.
Gregory Yates Author
Greg Yates is currently a Senior Consultant on the Tru64 UNIX Support team at Hewlett-Packard Company.
Senior consultant, UNIX support group, Hewlett-Packard Company.