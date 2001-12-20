Tru64 UNIX System Administrator's Guide is an indispensable aid for Tru64 UNIX system administrators. Its clear explanations and practical, step-by-step instructions are invaluable to both new and experienced administrators dealing with the latest UNIX operating systems. Several top Compaq employees from their Tru64 UNIX group co-authored this revision and reveal their most useful shortcuts and "how-tos" as well as pointing out pitfalls to be avoided. The material included in its pages can't be found in any other publication.

The Digital Press title Tru64 UNIX File System Administration Handbook by Steve Hancock offers complementary coverage for Compaq's UNIX users.

This is the only book available for Tru64 UNIX system administrators. It provides practical, step-by-step tutelage to system administrators dealing with the latest (version 5.1) UNIX operating systems. Several top Compaq employees from their Tru64 UNIX group co-authored this book and added their expertise and experience to the material included in its pages. The Digital Press title Tru64 UNIX File System Administration Handbook by Steve Hancock offers complementary coverage for Compaq's UNIX users.