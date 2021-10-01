Trounces Pharmacology for Nurses and Allied Health Professionals - 19th Edition - ISBN: 9780702067051, 9780702067242

Trounces Pharmacology for Nurses and Allied Health Professionals

19th Edition

Authors: Clive Page Ruma Anand Stephen DeWilde
Paperback ISBN: 9780702067051
eBook ISBN: 9780702067242
eBook ISBN: 9780702067235
eBook ISBN: 9780702067228
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2021
Page Count: 512
About the Authors

Clive Page

Director, Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology, Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College London, UK

Ruma Anand

Stephen DeWilde

Dr Stephen DeWilde is Senior Lecturer in General Practice in the Population Health Research Institute. He is interested in primary care databases; their development and preparation for research purposes, and their use in epidemiological research. Dr DeWilde works part time as a general practitioner (GP) and is involved in GP education and GP information technology. His research has focused on cardiovascular epidemiology, but he has also worked on diverse areas, including polypharmacy in the elderly, mental health and ocular disease.

Senior Lecturer in General Practice in the Population Health Research Institute, St George's, University of London.

