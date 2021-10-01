Trounces Pharmacology for Nurses and Allied Health Professionals
19th Edition
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702067051
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702067242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702067235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702067228
About the Authors
Clive Page
Director, Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology, Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College London, UK
Ruma Anand
Stephen DeWilde
Dr Stephen DeWilde is Senior Lecturer in General Practice in the Population Health Research Institute. He is interested in primary care databases; their development and preparation for research purposes, and their use in epidemiological research. Dr DeWilde works part time as a general practitioner (GP) and is involved in GP education and GP information technology. His research has focused on cardiovascular epidemiology, but he has also worked on diverse areas, including polypharmacy in the elderly, mental health and ocular disease.
Senior Lecturer in General Practice in the Population Health Research Institute, St George's, University of London.
