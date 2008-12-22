Trounce's Clinical Pharmacology for Nurses



Foreword. Preface. Glossary. Introduction. The use of pharmaceuticals. The role of nurses in drug administration. Nurses and the pharmaceutical service. The autonomic nervous system, asthma, 5-hydroxytryptamine and migraine. Drugs acting on the heart. Drugs used for blood pressure. Atheroma and thrombosis: anticoagulants and thrombolytic agents. Drugs affecting the alimentary tract Emetics and anti-emetics, cough remedies, respiratory stimulants Narcotic analgesics. Anti-inflammatory drugs: treatment of arthritis and gout Drugs affecting the kidney and renal function. Endocrine system I: The hypothalamus-pituitary axis. Endocrine system II: Hormones and metabolism: thyroid, parathyroid glands, calcitonin and osteoporosis. Endocrine system III: Hormones and metabolism: insulin, diabetes mellitus and obesity. Endocrine system IV: Hormones and metabolism: the adrenal glands. Endocrine system V: Hormones and reproduction. CNS 1: General anaesthesia , local anaesthetics and resuscitation. CNS 2: Epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. CNS 3: Antipsychotics, anxiolytics and hypnotics. CNS 4: Antidepressants and dementias. CNS 5: Drug dependence (drug addiction). Chemotherapy I: Antibacterial drugs. Chemotherapy II: Antifungal and antiviral agents: treatment of HIV disease. Chemotherapy III: Sera and vaccines. Chemotherapy IV: Drugs used in the treatment of malignant disease. Chemotherapy V: Treatment of tropical and imported diseases; anthelmintics. Chemotherapy VI: Drugs and the eye Application of drugs to the skin, nose and ears. Vitamins, iron and treatment of anaemia. Drugs in pregnancy and at the extremes of age. Adverse reactions to drugs: testing of drugs and pharmacovigilance. Disinfectants and insecticides. Poisoning and its treatment. Herbal medicines (phytotherapy) and homeopathy. Appendix. Index