Troubleshooting and Human Factors in Automated Manufacturing Systems
1st Edition
Authors: Susan R. Bereiter Steven M. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780815519393
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511878
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 320
Description
Troubleshooting - the process of locating and diagnosing a fault in a system - is often difficult for the maintenance specialist in a computer controlled manufacturing system. They face a large system of many parts, where each part is complex in itself and where parts are interconnected in complex ways. This book addresses the ways maintenance specialists acquire and use information during troubleshooting and the types of difficulties they encounter in order to guide the improvement of computer-based troubleshooting support systems.
Readership
Troubleshooters in computer controlled manufacturing systems.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Method
- Interview Study Subjects Implementation Time Spent Finding Versus Fixing Problems Multiplicity of Information Sources Most Useful Information Missing Information Problems Encountered During Troubleshooting Displays to Shop-Floor Process Control Computers Suggestions for Change
- Observational Study Characterization of Subjects and Task Domains Data Collection Procedure Data Modelling Graphical Representation of Episodes Data Analysis
- Experimental Study Motivation for the Experiment The Experimental Hypotheses Evolution of Experimental Hypotheses Experiment Design Structure of Tests Experiment Protocol Data Analysis
- Summary and Recommendations Descriptive Model of Troubleshooting Summary of Insights into Sources of Troubleshooting Difficulty Recommendations for Ways to Alleviate Sources of Difficulty
- Future Research Research Questions Research Methods Appendix 1: Support Document for Interview Study Appendix 2: Support Documents for Observational Study Appendix 3: Support Documents for Experimental Study
