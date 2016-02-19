Tropospheric Radiowave Propagation Beyond the Horizon deals with developments concerning the tropospheric propagation of ultra-short radio waves beyond the horizon, with emphasis on the relationship between the theoretical and the experimental. Topics covered include the general conditions of propagation in the troposphere; general characteristics of propagation beyond the horizon; and attenuation in propagation. This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with a brief historical look at the various stages that have brought the technique of transhorizon links to its state of development. The discussion then turns to the physical properties of the troposphere and the phenomenon of tropospheric propagation; influence of the troposphere and the Earth on transhorizon propagation; and theoretical and experimental determination of attenuation in propagation. Experimental data relating to transhorizon propagation are presented. Theories of diffraction and turbulent scattering are described. This book will be helpful to physicists and physics students as well as those who are engaged in the problem of long-range telecommunication and in the interdependence of theory and experience.

Table of Contents



Preface

Foreword

Chapter I. Introduction

1. Historical Summary of the Development of Ultra-Short Waves

1.1. The First Researches

1.2. Theories Founded on a Homogeneous Atmosphere with the Range Limited in Practice by the Horizon

1.3. Theories Founded on a Heterogeneous Atmosphere, and the Birth of Transhorizon Radio Networks

Appendix. Historical and Chronological Notes on Tropospheric Propagation and Transhorizon Radio Communication Networks

1. Theoretical Work on the Propagation of Ultra-Short Waves Beyond the Horizon

2. Experimental Studies in Tropospheric Propagation

Chapter II. General Conditions of Propagation in the Troposphere

1. Physical Properties of the Troposphere

1.1. Standard Atmosphere

1.2. Refractive Index and Meteorological Conditions

1.3. General Structure of the Troposphere

1.4. Turbulent Layers

1.5. Thin Stable Layers or "Feuillets"

1.6. Data on the Fine Structure of the Troposphere

1.7. Atmospheric Noise

2. Propagation in the Troposphere: Elementary Phenomena

2.1. Propagation in Free Space

2.2. Refraction and Reflection

2.3. Diffraction

2.4. Propagation in an Irregular Medium

2.5. Absorption

Appendix 1. The Propagation Equation

Appendix 2. Reflection by a "Feuillet"

Appendix 3. Elements of Radiometeorology: Methods and Measurements

1. The Relationship between the Refractive Index of Air and Meteorological Parameters

2. Methods of Measuring the Refractive Index of Air

Chapter III. Experimental Data Relating to Transhorizon Propagation

1. General Characteristics of Propagation Beyond the Horizon

1.1. The Effects of Geography

1.2. The Effects of Transmission Parameters

1.3. Meteorological and Climatic Effects

2. Fine Structure of Propagation Beyond the Horizon

2.1. Signal Variations

2.2. Instantaneous Structure of the Propagated Field

Appendix. Elements of Radioclimatology

1. Radiometeorological Parameters

2. Experimental Data Relating to Radiometeorological Parameters

Chapter IV. Theoretical Interpretations of Transhorizon Propagation. Part I. Influence of the Earth

1. Theory of Diffraction

1.1. The Different Methods

1.2. The Method of Complex Integrals

2. Diffraction Round the Earth in a Homogeneous Atmosphere

2.1. General Theory

2.2. Practical Applications

3. Diffraction by Surface Irregularities

3.1. General Theory

3.2. Practical Applications

4. Diffraction in a Non-Homogeneous Atmosphere

4.1. The Theory of Ducting

4.2. Application to Transhorizon Propagation

4.3. The Ray Path Method

Appendix 1. The Method of the Phase Integral

Appendix 2. Diffraction by a Plane Screen

Chapter V. Theoretical Interpretation of Transhorizon Propagation. Part II. Influence of the Troposphere

1. Theories of Turbulent Scattering

1.1. Characteristics of the Propagation Medium

1.2. The Phenomenon of Turbulent Diffusion, or Scattering

1.3. Propagation by Tropospheric Scattering

1.4. The Consequences of the Theory of Scattering

2. Theory of Partial Reflections

2.1. Description of the Propagation Medium

2.2. The Phenomenon of Reflection in an Irregular Medium

2.3. Propagation by Reflection in a Stratified Troposphere

2.4. The Consequences of the Reflection Theory

3. The Complex Phenomenon of Tropospheric Propagation

Appendix 1. Statistical Distributions of Interest in Propagation Problems

1. Usual Distributions of a Random Variable

2. Probability Law for the Sum of Vectors of Random Phase

Appendix 2. Study of the Distributions of Signal Variations in Time

Appendix 3. Note on Propagation Conditions in a Heterogeneous Medium and Multiple Scattering

Chapter VI. Practical Determination of Attenuation in Propagation

1. Theoretical Estimate of Attenuation in Propagation

1.1. Estimate of the Earth's Influence

1.2. Estimate of the Troposphere's Influence

2. Experimental Determination of Attenuation

2.1. Method for an Experimental Study

2.2. Test Equipment

Appendix. Note on the Different Methods of Calculating the Attenuation of an Electromagnetic Wave Over a Transhorizon Path

1. Theoretical Methods

2. Empirical Methods

Index

