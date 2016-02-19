Tropical Plant Types - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121208, 9781483137414

Tropical Plant Types

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: B. G. M. Jamieson J. F. Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781483137414
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137414

About the Author

B. G. M. Jamieson

J. F. Reynolds

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.