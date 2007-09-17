Tropical Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739919, 9780080559391

Tropical Medicine

1st Edition

An Illustrated History of The Pioneers

Authors: Gordon Cook
eBook ISBN: 9780080559391
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2007
Page Count: 296
Description

This superbly illustrated work provides short accounts of the lives and scientific contributions of all of the major pioneers of Tropical Medicine. Largely biographical, the stories discussed enlighten a new generation of scientists to the advances made by their predecessors. Written by Gordon Cook, contributor to the hugely popular Manson’s Tropical Diseases, this report discusses the pioneers themselves and offers a global accounting of their experiences at the onset of the discipline.

Clinicians in tropical diseases, parasitologists, virologists, medical historians, medical students and public health officials

Early pioneers of ‘Medicine in the Tropics’ Origins of the formal discipline : background factors. Patrick Manson (1844-1922) ; ‘father’ of the newly-formed speciality, filariasis research in China, medical education, and foundation of the London School of Tropical Medicine. Alphonse Laveran (1845-1922) and discovery of the causative agent of malaria in 1880. Ronald Ross (1857-1932) rôle of the Italian malariologists and scientific verification of mosquito-transmission of malaria. Carlos Finlay (1833-1915) and Yellow fever research in southern America. James Cantlie (1851-1926) : tropical surgeon, university administrator, and founder of the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. George Carmichael Low (1872-1952) : an underrated pioneer, contributions to the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. David Bruce (1855-1931) : Malta fever, nagana, and East African trypanosomiasis. The schistosomiasis saga: Theodor Bilharz (1825-1962), Robert Leiper (1881-1969), and the Japanese investigators. Joseph Everett Dutton (1874-1905): west African trypanosomiasis and relapsing fever. The causative agent of leishmaniasis : William Leishman (1865-1926) and Charles Donovan (1863-1951). Leonard Rogers (1868-1962) : the diseases of Bengal, and the founding of the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine. Aldo Castellani (1877-1971) : research in the tropics, and founding of the Ross Institute & Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Neil Hamilton Fairley (1891-1966): medicine in the tropics and the future of Clinical Tropical Medicine. Lesser Alexandre Yersin (1863-1943) and other contributions to the plague problem. Andrew Balfour (1873-1931): pioneer of preventive medicine in the tropics, and first Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Some less well documented pioneers. ‘Backroom’ and lay pioneers of the speciality. Politicians and entrepreneurs: the Chamberlains (father and son), Alfred Jones, and Herbert Read. Epilogue Appendix 1: Presidential lectures to the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene devoted to the history of tropical medicine and hygiene. Appendix 2: Major ‘milestones’ in the history of Tropical Medicine.

Gordon Cook

St. Alban's, Herts, U.K.

