Early pioneers of ‘Medicine in the Tropics’ Origins of the formal discipline : background factors. Patrick Manson (1844-1922) ; ‘father’ of the newly-formed speciality, filariasis research in China, medical education, and foundation of the London School of Tropical Medicine. Alphonse Laveran (1845-1922) and discovery of the causative agent of malaria in 1880. Ronald Ross (1857-1932) rôle of the Italian malariologists and scientific verification of mosquito-transmission of malaria. Carlos Finlay (1833-1915) and Yellow fever research in southern America. James Cantlie (1851-1926) : tropical surgeon, university administrator, and founder of the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. George Carmichael Low (1872-1952) : an underrated pioneer, contributions to the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. David Bruce (1855-1931) : Malta fever, nagana, and East African trypanosomiasis. The schistosomiasis saga: Theodor Bilharz (1825-1962), Robert Leiper (1881-1969), and the Japanese investigators. Joseph Everett Dutton (1874-1905): west African trypanosomiasis and relapsing fever. The causative agent of leishmaniasis : William Leishman (1865-1926) and Charles Donovan (1863-1951). Leonard Rogers (1868-1962) : the diseases of Bengal, and the founding of the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine. Aldo Castellani (1877-1971) : research in the tropics, and founding of the Ross Institute & Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Neil Hamilton Fairley (1891-1966): medicine in the tropics and the future of Clinical Tropical Medicine. Lesser Alexandre Yersin (1863-1943) and other contributions to the plague problem. Andrew Balfour (1873-1931): pioneer of preventive medicine in the tropics, and first Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Some less well documented pioneers. ‘Backroom’ and lay pioneers of the speciality. Politicians and entrepreneurs: the Chamberlains (father and son), Alfred Jones, and Herbert Read. Epilogue Appendix 1: Presidential lectures to the (Royal) Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene devoted to the history of tropical medicine and hygiene. Appendix 2: Major ‘milestones’ in the history of Tropical Medicine.