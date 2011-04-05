Tropical Infectious Diseases
3rd Edition
Principles, Pathogens and Practice (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Tropical Infectious Diseases: Principles, Pathogens and Practice, by Drs. Richard L. Guerrant, David H. Walker, and Peter F. Weller, delivers the expert, encyclopedic guidance you need to overcome the toughest clinical challenges in diagnosing and treating diseases caused by infectious agents from tropical regions. Sweeping updates to this 3rd edition include vaccines, SARS, hepatitis A-E, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, tick-borne encephalitis and Omsk hemorrhagic fever, human papilloma virus, and mucormycosis. New full-color images throughout allow you to more accurately view the clinical manifestations of each disease and better visualize the life cycles of infectious agents. And, full-text online access at www.expertconsult.com enables you to perform quick searches and rapidly locate and download images. Definitive, state-of-the-art coverage of pathophysiology as well as clinical management makes this the reference you’ll want to consult - online and in print - whenever you are confronted with tropical infections, whether familiar or unfamiliar!
Key Features
- Obtain complete and trustworthy advice from hundreds of the leading experts on tropical diseases worldwide, including cutting-edge summaries of pathophysiology and epidemiology as well as clinical management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737776
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246675
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702039355
About the Author
Richard Guerrant
Richard L Guerrant MD
Thomas H Hunter Professor of International Medicine
Director, Center for Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health
University of Virginia School of Medicine
Charlottesville
VA
USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Thomas H. Hunter Professor of International Medicine; Chief, Division of Geographic and International Medicine; Director, Office of International Health, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA Thomas H. Hunter Professor of International Medicine
David Walker
David H Walker MD
Carmage and Martha Walls Distinguished University Chair in Tropical Diseases
Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Tropical Diseases
Professor and Chair,
Department of Pathology
University of Texas Medical Branch
Galveston
TX
USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Carmage and Martha Walls Distinguished Chair of Tropical Diseases; Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology; Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Tropical Diseases, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Galveston, TX
Peter Weller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Co-Chief, Infectious Disease Division; Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
"A superb collection of well-written, well-organized, and authoritative chapters that are as up to date as possible. Almost every chapter is outstanding and some are classics in their own right. The authors represent a who's who of experts on modern tropical infectious diseases." – The New England Journal of Medicine, review of the 2nd Edition
"This is the third edition of an excellent, edited, comprehensive book that presents the scientific basis for the current understanding of tropical infectious diseases. This book succeeds in its effort to be the definitive work on the newest concepts in the field as well as a practical guide to clinical management of tropical infectious diseases. The addition of new topics, such as vaccines and new pathogens, make this update a worthwhile addition to one's library."
— Winnie Ooi, MD, MPH, DMD, Harvard Medical School
4 Star - Doody Rating, March 2013