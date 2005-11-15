Tropical Infectious Diseases
2nd Edition
Principles, Pathogens, & Practice, 2-Volume Set with CD-ROM
Description
The reference JAMA called "an outstanding contribution" and "must reading" is back in a fully revised New Edition! This 2-volume set presents cutting-edge discussions of scientific principles, pathogenesis, pathophys-iology, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention for the full range of tropical infectious diseases. A new bonus CD-ROM, a clinical-focused organization, standardized life-cycle diagrams, and 850 illustrations make vital guidance easy to find and apply.
Table of Contents
PRINCIPLES AND GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
1. Principles of Parasitism: Host Parasite Interactions
2. Factors in Influencing Geographic Distribution and Incidence of Tropical Infectious Diseases
3. Epidemiology in Tropical Medicine
4. Population Dynamics of Infectious Diseases in the Tropics
5. Social and Cultural Factors in Tropical Medicine
6. Nutrition-Infection Interaction
7. Micronutrients in Infection
8. Host Genetics and Susceptibility to Infection
9. Disease Eradication and Control
10. Travelers’ and Immigrants; Health
11. Military Populations
12. Vector Biology
13. Animal Poisons in the Tropics
14. Plant Toxins in the Tropics
15. HIV and AIDS in the Tropics
16. Immunology, Host Defense, Immunodeficiencies, and Vaccines
17. Tropical Infectious Diseases and Malignancy
18. Chemotherapy of Parasitic Diseases
19. Chemotherapy of Bacterial, Fungal, and Viral Diseases
20. Surveillance for Emerging Diseases
21. Distinguishing Bioterrorism from Endemic Tropical Infections
PATHOGENS
A. Bacterial and Mycobacterial Infections
22. Eneric Escherichia coli
23. Typhoid Fever
24. Nontyphoidal Salmonellosis
25. Shigellosis
26. Campylobacter Infections
27. Cholera
28. “Noncholera” Vibrio Infections
29. Enteric Clostridium Infections
30. Helicobacter pylori Infections
31. Meningococcal Infections
32. Genococcal and Other Neisserial Infections
33. Haemophilus Infections
34. Calymmatobacterium granulomatis Infections
35. Pneumococcal Infections
36. Streptococcal and Staphylococcal Infections
37. Pertussis
38. Legionellosis
39. Meliodosis
40. Diptheria
41. Tuberculosis and Atypical Mycobacterial Infections
42. Leprosy
43. Anthrax
44. Bartonelloses
45. Brucellosis
46. Plague
47. Tetanus
B. Spirochetal Infections
48. Treponemal Infections
49. Relapsing Fever
50. Leptospirosis
C. Chlamydial Infections
51. Trachoma
52. Chlamydia trachomatis Infections of the Genital Tract
53. Psittacosis
D. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections
54. Spotted Fever Group Rickettsioses
55. Typhus Group Rickettsioses
56. Scrub Typhus
57. Ehrlichioses
58. Q. Fever
E. Fungal Infections
59. Dermatophytosis
60. Mycetoma
61. Chromoblastomycosis and Phaeohyphomycosis
62. Histoplasmosis, Blastomycosis, Coccidiodomycosis, Paracoccidiodomycosis
63. Penicilliosis marneffei
64. Candid Infections
65. Enomophthoramycosis, Lobomycosis, Rhinosporidiosis, and Sporotrichosis
66. Pneumocystosis
F. Protozoan Infections
67. Enteric Amebiasis
68. Intestinal Flagellate and Ciliate Infections
69. Intestinal Coccidial Infections
70. Malaria
71. Babesiosis
72. African Trypanosomiasis
73. American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas’ Diseases)
74. Leishmaniasis
75. Free-Living Amebae
76. Non-intestinal Flagellates
77. Systemic Coccidian
78. Microsporidiosis
G. Nematode Infections
79. FilariasisLoiasis and Mansonella Infections
80. Onchocerciasis
81. Zoonotic Filariasis
82. Dracunculiasis
83. Toxocariasis and Larva Migrans Syndromes
84. Trichinellosis
85. Angiostrongyliasis
86. Other Tissue Nematode Infections
87. Enterobiasis
88. Trichuriasis
89. Ascariasis
90. Hookworm Infections
91. Strongloidiasis
H. Cestode Infections
92. Overview of Cestode Infections
93. Taeniasis
94. Cysticercosis
95. Diphyllobothriasis
96. Echinococcosis
97. Other Cestode Infections
I. Trematode Infections
98. Schistosomiasis
99. Liver, Lung, and Intestinal Fluke Infections
J. Viral Infections
100. Measles
101. Human Herpesvirus
102. Smallpox and Monkeypox
103. Influenza Virus
104. Enterovirus Infections, Including Poliomyelitis
105. Rotavirus Infections
106. Calicivirus Infectins
107. Astrovirus
108. Hepatitis
109. Overview of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
110. Arenavirus Infections
111. Bunyaviral Fevers
112. Hantavirus Infections
113. Other Bunyavirus Infections
114. Filovirus Infections
115. Yellow Fever
116. Dengue and Dengue Humorrhagic Fever
117. Alphavirus Infectins
118. Rabies
K. Retroviral Infections
119. AIDS and AIDS-Related Infections
L. Ectoparasitic Infections
120. Arthropids, Tongue Worms, Leeches, and Arthropod-Borne Diseases
PRACTICE APPROACH TO PATIENTS
121. Health Advise to International Travelers
122. Gastrointestinal Symptons
123. Fever and Systemic Symptoms
124. Eosinophilia
125. Cutaneous Lesions
126. Hepatobiliary Diseases
127. Pulmonary Diseases
128. Ocular Diseases
129. Neurologic Diseases
130. Anemia
131. Urologic Symptons
132. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
133. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Coinfecting Tropical Infectious Diseases
134. Travel-Related Health Concerns Associated with Extremes of the Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 15th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066689
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036033
About the Author
Richard Guerrant
Richard L Guerrant MD
Thomas H Hunter Professor of International Medicine
Director, Center for Global Health, Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health
University of Virginia School of Medicine
Charlottesville
VA
USA
Thomas H. Hunter Professor of International Medicine; Chief, Division of Geographic and International Medicine; Director, Office of International Health, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA Thomas H. Hunter Professor of International Medicine
David Walker
David H Walker MD
Carmage and Martha Walls Distinguished University Chair in Tropical Diseases
Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Tropical Diseases
Professor and Chair,
Department of Pathology
University of Texas Medical Branch
Galveston
TX
USA
Carmage and Martha Walls Distinguished Chair of Tropical Diseases; Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology; Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Tropical Diseases, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Galveston, TX
Peter Weller
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Co-Chief, Infectious Disease Division; Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA