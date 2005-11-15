PRINCIPLES AND GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS



1. Principles of Parasitism: Host Parasite Interactions

2. Factors in Influencing Geographic Distribution and Incidence of Tropical Infectious Diseases

3. Epidemiology in Tropical Medicine

4. Population Dynamics of Infectious Diseases in the Tropics

5. Social and Cultural Factors in Tropical Medicine

6. Nutrition-Infection Interaction

7. Micronutrients in Infection

8. Host Genetics and Susceptibility to Infection

9. Disease Eradication and Control

10. Travelers’ and Immigrants; Health

11. Military Populations

12. Vector Biology

13. Animal Poisons in the Tropics

14. Plant Toxins in the Tropics

15. HIV and AIDS in the Tropics

16. Immunology, Host Defense, Immunodeficiencies, and Vaccines

17. Tropical Infectious Diseases and Malignancy

18. Chemotherapy of Parasitic Diseases

19. Chemotherapy of Bacterial, Fungal, and Viral Diseases

20. Surveillance for Emerging Diseases

21. Distinguishing Bioterrorism from Endemic Tropical Infections





PATHOGENS



A. Bacterial and Mycobacterial Infections



22. Eneric Escherichia coli

23. Typhoid Fever

24. Nontyphoidal Salmonellosis

25. Shigellosis

26. Campylobacter Infections

27. Cholera

28. “Noncholera” Vibrio Infections

29. Enteric Clostridium Infections

30. Helicobacter pylori Infections

31. Meningococcal Infections

32. Genococcal and Other Neisserial Infections

33. Haemophilus Infections

34. Calymmatobacterium granulomatis Infections

35. Pneumococcal Infections

36. Streptococcal and Staphylococcal Infections

37. Pertussis

38. Legionellosis

39. Meliodosis

40. Diptheria

41. Tuberculosis and Atypical Mycobacterial Infections

42. Leprosy

43. Anthrax

44. Bartonelloses

45. Brucellosis

46. Plague

47. Tetanus



B. Spirochetal Infections



48. Treponemal Infections

49. Relapsing Fever

50. Leptospirosis



C. Chlamydial Infections



51. Trachoma

52. Chlamydia trachomatis Infections of the Genital Tract

53. Psittacosis



D. Rickettsial and Ehrlichial Infections



54. Spotted Fever Group Rickettsioses

55. Typhus Group Rickettsioses

56. Scrub Typhus

57. Ehrlichioses

58. Q. Fever



E. Fungal Infections



59. Dermatophytosis

60. Mycetoma

61. Chromoblastomycosis and Phaeohyphomycosis

62. Histoplasmosis, Blastomycosis, Coccidiodomycosis, Paracoccidiodomycosis

63. Penicilliosis marneffei

64. Candid Infections

65. Enomophthoramycosis, Lobomycosis, Rhinosporidiosis, and Sporotrichosis

66. Pneumocystosis



F. Protozoan Infections



67. Enteric Amebiasis

68. Intestinal Flagellate and Ciliate Infections

69. Intestinal Coccidial Infections

70. Malaria

71. Babesiosis

72. African Trypanosomiasis

73. American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas’ Diseases)

74. Leishmaniasis

75. Free-Living Amebae

76. Non-intestinal Flagellates

77. Systemic Coccidian

78. Microsporidiosis



G. Nematode Infections



79. FilariasisLoiasis and Mansonella Infections

80. Onchocerciasis

81. Zoonotic Filariasis

82. Dracunculiasis

83. Toxocariasis and Larva Migrans Syndromes

84. Trichinellosis

85. Angiostrongyliasis

86. Other Tissue Nematode Infections

87. Enterobiasis

88. Trichuriasis

89. Ascariasis

90. Hookworm Infections

91. Strongloidiasis



H. Cestode Infections



92. Overview of Cestode Infections

93. Taeniasis

94. Cysticercosis

95. Diphyllobothriasis

96. Echinococcosis

97. Other Cestode Infections



I. Trematode Infections



98. Schistosomiasis

99. Liver, Lung, and Intestinal Fluke Infections



J. Viral Infections



100. Measles

101. Human Herpesvirus

102. Smallpox and Monkeypox

103. Influenza Virus

104. Enterovirus Infections, Including Poliomyelitis

105. Rotavirus Infections

106. Calicivirus Infectins

107. Astrovirus

108. Hepatitis

109. Overview of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

110. Arenavirus Infections

111. Bunyaviral Fevers

112. Hantavirus Infections

113. Other Bunyavirus Infections

114. Filovirus Infections

115. Yellow Fever

116. Dengue and Dengue Humorrhagic Fever

117. Alphavirus Infectins

118. Rabies



K. Retroviral Infections



119. AIDS and AIDS-Related Infections



L. Ectoparasitic Infections



120. Arthropids, Tongue Worms, Leeches, and Arthropod-Borne Diseases





PRACTICE APPROACH TO PATIENTS



121. Health Advise to International Travelers

122. Gastrointestinal Symptons

123. Fever and Systemic Symptoms

124. Eosinophilia

125. Cutaneous Lesions

126. Hepatobiliary Diseases

127. Pulmonary Diseases

128. Ocular Diseases

129. Neurologic Diseases

130. Anemia

131. Urologic Symptons

132. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

133. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Coinfecting Tropical Infectious Diseases

134. Travel-Related Health Concerns Associated with Extremes of the Environment



