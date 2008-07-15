Tropical Hepato-Gastroenterology
1st Edition
Description
Medicine, in terms of both disease pattern and therapeutic practices, shows tremendous geographical variation. Data and recommendations from different socioeconomic settings may not correctly reflect picture at home. There is no existing book devoted to the discipline of tropical hepatogastroenterology from India and this book fulfills this need. It emphasizes on medical management of hepatic and gastric diseases relevant to the tropics. The strength of this book is greater focus on practical management of gastrointestinal diseases in the tropics. It is edited by Dr BN Tandon, who is regarded as the Father of Tropical Gastroenterology in India.
Key Features
- The book is divided into ten parts: esophagus, stomach, small bowel, large bowel, liver, liver failure, gallbladder and biliary tract, pancreas, pancreatic diseases, and special topics.
- Each chapter extensively reviews epidemiology, etiopathogenesis, clinical features, diagnosis, medical treatment, and surgical treatment.
- Chapters written by more than 50 leading authorities who have worked extensively with the tropical conditions that they have written about.
- Focuses on clinical aspects of diseases important to the tropics.
- Addresses digestive diseases as a discipline rather than as a medical or surgical specialty.
- Provides management of specific clinical situations that are encountered in developing countries.
Table of Contents
Part I Esophagus 1
1 Cancer of the Esophagus 3
2 Corrosive Injuries of the Esophagus and Stomach 39
3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease 57
4 Achalasia Cardia 82
Part II Stomach 95
5 Peptic Ulcer Disease and Nonulcer Dyspepsia 97
6 Benign Tumors of the Stomach 116
7 Carcinoma of the Stomach 126
Part III Small Bowel 153
8 Tropical Malabsorption 155
9 Infections of the Small Bowel 167
Part IV Large Bowel 195
10 Management of Ulcerative Colitis 197
11 Benign Colorectal Tumors 213
12 Malignant Colorectal Tumors 221
Part V Liver 241
13 Jaundice in the Infant 243
14 Hepatitis Viruses: Virology and Epidemiology 261
15 Virological Diagnosis of Hepatitis 269
16 Hepatitis A Infection 277
17 Hepatitis B and D Virus 286
18 Hepatitis C: An Indian Perspective 311
19 Hepatitis E 321
20 Hepatic Drug Toxicity 330
21 Toxic Liver Injury 344
22 Hepatic Granulomas 354
23 Autoimmune Hepatitis 363
24 Cirrhosis of the Liver 375
25 Noncirrhotic Portal Fibrosis 388
26 Extrahepatic Portal Venous Obstruction 404
27 Budd-Chiari Syndrome 413
Part VI Liver Failure 423
28 Acute Liver Failure 425
29 Subacute Hepatic Failure 445
30 Benign Liver Tumors 450
Part VII Gallbladder and Biliary Tract 467
31 Gallstone Disease 469
32 Gallbladder Cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma 485
33 Choledochal Cysts 514
34 Benign Bile Duct Strictures 528
Part VIII Pancreas 537
35 Acute Pancreatitis 539
36 Chronic Pancreatitis 566
37 Cancer of the Pancreas 59
Part IX Parasitic Diseases 613
38 Intestinal and Extraintestinal Amebiasis 615
39 Hydatid Cyst of the Liver 629
40 Schistosomiasis 641
Part X Special Topics 651
41 Abdominal Tuberculosis 653
42 Diarrhea in Children 678
43 Nonvariceal Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding 703
44 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding 722
45 Hepatorenal Syndrome 738
46 Hepatic Encephalopathy 746
47 Ascites in Cirrhosis 755
48 Malignant Liver Tumors 761
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2008
- Published:
- 15th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231586