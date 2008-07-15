Tropical Hepato-Gastroenterology

Medicine, in terms of both disease pattern and therapeutic practices, shows tremendous geographical variation. Data and recommendations from different socioeconomic settings may not correctly reflect picture at home. There is no existing book devoted to the discipline of tropical hepatogastroenterology from India and this book fulfills this need. It emphasizes on medical management of hepatic and gastric diseases relevant to the tropics. The strength of this book is greater focus on practical management of gastrointestinal diseases in the tropics. It is edited by Dr BN Tandon, who is regarded as the Father of Tropical Gastroenterology in India.