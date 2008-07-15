Tropical Hepato-Gastroenterology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131203132, 9788131231586

Tropical Hepato-Gastroenterology

1st Edition

Authors: B. N. Tandon
eBook ISBN: 9788131231586
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th July 2008
Page Count: 804
Description

Medicine, in terms of both disease pattern and therapeutic practices, shows tremendous geographical variation. Data and recommendations from different socioeconomic settings may not correctly reflect picture at home. There is no existing book devoted to the discipline of tropical hepatogastroenterology from India and this book fulfills this need. It emphasizes on medical management of hepatic and gastric diseases relevant to the tropics. The strength of this book is greater focus on practical management of gastrointestinal diseases in the tropics. It is edited by Dr BN Tandon, who is regarded as the Father of Tropical Gastroenterology in India.

Key Features

  • The book is divided into ten parts: esophagus, stomach, small bowel, large bowel, liver, liver failure, gallbladder and biliary tract, pancreas, pancreatic diseases, and special topics.

  • Each chapter extensively reviews epidemiology, etiopathogenesis, clinical features, diagnosis, medical treatment, and surgical treatment.

  • Chapters written by more than 50 leading authorities who have worked extensively with the tropical conditions that they have written about.

  • Focuses on clinical aspects of diseases important to the tropics.

  • Addresses digestive diseases as a discipline rather than as a medical or surgical specialty.

  • Provides management of specific clinical situations that are encountered in developing countries.

Table of Contents

Part I Esophagus 1

1 Cancer of the Esophagus 3

2 Corrosive Injuries of the Esophagus and Stomach 39

3 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease 57

4 Achalasia Cardia 82

 

Part II Stomach 95

5 Peptic Ulcer Disease and Nonulcer Dyspepsia 97

6 Benign Tumors of the Stomach 116

7 Carcinoma of the Stomach 126

 

Part III Small Bowel 153

8 Tropical Malabsorption 155

9 Infections of the Small Bowel 167

 

Part IV Large Bowel 195

10 Management of Ulcerative Colitis 197

11 Benign Colorectal Tumors 213

12 Malignant Colorectal Tumors 221

 

Part V Liver 241

13 Jaundice in the Infant 243

14 Hepatitis Viruses: Virology and Epidemiology 261

15 Virological Diagnosis of Hepatitis 269

16 Hepatitis A Infection 277

17 Hepatitis B and D Virus 286

18 Hepatitis C: An Indian Perspective 311

19 Hepatitis E 321

20 Hepatic Drug Toxicity 330

21 Toxic Liver Injury 344

22 Hepatic Granulomas 354

23 Autoimmune Hepatitis 363

24 Cirrhosis of the Liver 375

25 Noncirrhotic Portal Fibrosis 388

26 Extrahepatic Portal Venous Obstruction 404

27 Budd-Chiari Syndrome 413

 

Part VI Liver Failure 423

28 Acute Liver Failure 425

29 Subacute Hepatic Failure 445

30 Benign Liver Tumors 450

 

Part VII Gallbladder and Biliary Tract 467

31 Gallstone Disease 469

32 Gallbladder Cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma 485

33 Choledochal Cysts 514

34 Benign Bile Duct Strictures 528

 

Part VIII Pancreas 537

35 Acute Pancreatitis 539

36 Chronic Pancreatitis 566

37 Cancer of the Pancreas 59

 

Part IX Parasitic Diseases 613

38 Intestinal and Extraintestinal Amebiasis 615

39 Hydatid Cyst of the Liver 629

40 Schistosomiasis 641

 

Part X Special Topics 651

41 Abdominal Tuberculosis 653

42 Diarrhea in Children 678

43 Nonvariceal Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding 703

44 Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding 722

45 Hepatorenal Syndrome 738

46 Hepatic Encephalopathy 746

47 Ascites in Cirrhosis 755

48 Malignant Liver Tumors 761

About the Author

B. N. Tandon

