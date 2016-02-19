Tropical Fruit Processing
1st Edition
Description
Tropical Fruit Processing focuses on the improved food preservations methods of tropical fruits for lesser developed and developed countries. This book covers four tropical fruits, namely, guava, mango, papaya, and passion fruit. These fruits have the greatest growth potential based on the knowledge and technology acquired in their cultivation, processing, and preservation.
Each chapter in this book discusses the botany, cultivars, horticulture, harvesting, handling, storage, composition, packing, and processing of the fruit. A variety of processed products from these fruits, such as jellies, jams, preserves, purees, sauces, and juices, are also covered. Furthermore, this book describes various food preservation methods including dehydration, concentration, and canning.
This book is an invaluable resource for scientists, technologists, manufacturers, students, and others concerned with cultivating, processing, manufacturing, research, development, or marketing of foods.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
I. Guava
II. Mango
III. Papaya
IV. Passion Fruit
References
2 Guava
I. Introduction
II. Botany
III. Horticulture
IV. Harvesting and Handling
V. Storage
VI. Biochemical and Nutrient Composition
VII. Processing
References
3 Mango
I. Introduction
II. Botany
III. Cultivars, Production Areas, and Markets
IV. Horticulture
V. Fruit Maturity and Harvesting
VI. Storage
VII. Packing and Shipment of Fruit
VIII. Composition
IX. Processed Products
References
4 Papaya
I. Introduction and Botany
II. Horticulture
III. Composition of Papaya
IV. Papaya Puree and Beverage Products
V. Canned Papaya Products
VI. Papaya Jams, Jellies, Preserves, and Sauces
VII. Papaya By-Products
VIII. Dehydrated Papaya Products
References
5 Passion Fruit
I. Introduction
II. Botany
III. Horticulture
IV. Harvesting and Storage
V. Composition of Passion Fruit Juice
VI. Processing of Passion Fruit Juice
VII. Concentration of Passion Fruit Juice
VIII. Passion Fruit Juice Powders
IX. Passion Fruit Products
X. Passion Fruit By-Products
References
Index
