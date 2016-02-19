Tropical Fruit Processing focuses on the improved food preservations methods of tropical fruits for lesser developed and developed countries. This book covers four tropical fruits, namely, guava, mango, papaya, and passion fruit. These fruits have the greatest growth potential based on the knowledge and technology acquired in their cultivation, processing, and preservation.

Each chapter in this book discusses the botany, cultivars, horticulture, harvesting, handling, storage, composition, packing, and processing of the fruit. A variety of processed products from these fruits, such as jellies, jams, preserves, purees, sauces, and juices, are also covered. Furthermore, this book describes various food preservation methods including dehydration, concentration, and canning.

This book is an invaluable resource for scientists, technologists, manufacturers, students, and others concerned with cultivating, processing, manufacturing, research, development, or marketing of foods.