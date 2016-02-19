Tropical Fruit Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123799906, 9780323141000

Tropical Fruit Processing

1st Edition

Editors: Jethro Jagtian
eBook ISBN: 9780323141000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 196
Description

Tropical Fruit Processing focuses on the improved food preservations methods of tropical fruits for lesser developed and developed countries. This book covers four tropical fruits, namely, guava, mango, papaya, and passion fruit. These fruits have the greatest growth potential based on the knowledge and technology acquired in their cultivation, processing, and preservation.
Each chapter in this book discusses the botany, cultivars, horticulture, harvesting, handling, storage, composition, packing, and processing of the fruit. A variety of processed products from these fruits, such as jellies, jams, preserves, purees, sauces, and juices, are also covered. Furthermore, this book describes various food preservation methods including dehydration, concentration, and canning.
This book is an invaluable resource for scientists, technologists, manufacturers, students, and others concerned with cultivating, processing, manufacturing, research, development, or marketing of foods.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

I. Guava

II. Mango

III. Papaya

IV. Passion Fruit

References

2 Guava

I. Introduction

II. Botany

III. Horticulture

IV. Harvesting and Handling

V. Storage

VI. Biochemical and Nutrient Composition

VII. Processing

References

3 Mango

I. Introduction

II. Botany

III. Cultivars, Production Areas, and Markets

IV. Horticulture

V. Fruit Maturity and Harvesting

VI. Storage

VII. Packing and Shipment of Fruit

VIII. Composition

IX. Processed Products

References

4 Papaya

I. Introduction and Botany

II. Horticulture

III. Composition of Papaya

IV. Papaya Puree and Beverage Products

V. Canned Papaya Products

VI. Papaya Jams, Jellies, Preserves, and Sauces

VII. Papaya By-Products

VIII. Dehydrated Papaya Products

References

5 Passion Fruit

I. Introduction

II. Botany

III. Horticulture

IV. Harvesting and Storage

V. Composition of Passion Fruit Juice

VI. Processing of Passion Fruit Juice

VII. Concentration of Passion Fruit Juice

VIII. Passion Fruit Juice Powders

IX. Passion Fruit Products

X. Passion Fruit By-Products

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141000

About the Editor

Jethro Jagtian

