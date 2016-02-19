Tropical Food: Chemistry and Nutrition V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123709028, 9780323143103

Tropical Food: Chemistry and Nutrition V2

1st Edition

Editors: George Inglett
eBook ISBN: 9780323143103
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 712
Description

Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of an International Conference on Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, held in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 28-30, 1979. The papers explore the chemical and nutritional aspects of tropical foods from around the world, including vegetables, coconut foods, wheat, and soybean foods.

This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the nutritional aspects of some tropical plant foods by focusing on nutrition, the nutritional composition of some plant foods, and the applications and limitations of food composition tables, along with assessment of nutritional status and some obstacles to nutritional health. The next chapter surveys tropical foods in the Far East, with emphasis on the processing and nutritional evaluation of fermented foods as well as fermentation and other methods of food preservation. Vegetable production in tropical Asian countries such as the Philippines is also considered. Subsequent chapters look at tropical home gardens as a nutrition intervention, tropical foods in Central America, and some aspects of traditional African foods.

This book should be a valuable resource for biochemists, nutritionists, and nutritional scientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Volume

Nutritional Aspects of Some Tropical Plant Foods

Tropical Foods in the Far East

Philippine Vegetables in Supplements and Multipurpose Mixes

Vegetable Production in Tropical Asia

The Role of Vegetables in Asian Diet

Tropical Home Gardens as a Nutrition Intervention

Peanut Proteins in Food Products

Coconut Foods

Soy Protein Foods

Easy-to-Prepare Soybean Foods for Villagers

Tropical Vegetable Crops: Mirlitons and Eggplants

Tropical Grain Legumes

Wheat and Wheat Foods in the Tropics

Tropical Foods in Central America

The Avocado

Banana Products

Maize Foods

Preparation of Leaf Protein Concentrates in Lowland Humid Tropics

Some Aspects of Traditional African Foods

Index

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323143103

About the Editor

George Inglett

