Tropical Food: Chemistry and Nutrition V2
1st Edition
Description
Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of an International Conference on Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, held in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 28-30, 1979. The papers explore the chemical and nutritional aspects of tropical foods from around the world, including vegetables, coconut foods, wheat, and soybean foods.
This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the nutritional aspects of some tropical plant foods by focusing on nutrition, the nutritional composition of some plant foods, and the applications and limitations of food composition tables, along with assessment of nutritional status and some obstacles to nutritional health. The next chapter surveys tropical foods in the Far East, with emphasis on the processing and nutritional evaluation of fermented foods as well as fermentation and other methods of food preservation. Vegetable production in tropical Asian countries such as the Philippines is also considered. Subsequent chapters look at tropical home gardens as a nutrition intervention, tropical foods in Central America, and some aspects of traditional African foods.
This book should be a valuable resource for biochemists, nutritionists, and nutritional scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Volume
Nutritional Aspects of Some Tropical Plant Foods
Tropical Foods in the Far East
Philippine Vegetables in Supplements and Multipurpose Mixes
Vegetable Production in Tropical Asia
The Role of Vegetables in Asian Diet
Tropical Home Gardens as a Nutrition Intervention
Peanut Proteins in Food Products
Coconut Foods
Soy Protein Foods
Easy-to-Prepare Soybean Foods for Villagers
Tropical Vegetable Crops: Mirlitons and Eggplants
Tropical Grain Legumes
Wheat and Wheat Foods in the Tropics
Tropical Foods in Central America
The Avocado
Banana Products
Maize Foods
Preparation of Leaf Protein Concentrates in Lowland Humid Tropics
Some Aspects of Traditional African Foods
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143103