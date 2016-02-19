Tropical Food: Chemistry and Nutrition V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123709011, 9780323154741

Tropical Food: Chemistry and Nutrition V1

1st Edition

Editors: George Inglett
eBook ISBN: 9780323154741
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 350
Description

Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, Volume 1 covers the proceedings of an international conference on Tropical Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition, held in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 28-30, 1979. It is organized into 18 chapters that focus on the progress in the chemistry and nutrition of tropical foods.
After briefly discussing a variety of foods harvested in the Pacific region, this book examines food's sensory characteristics for food quality determination, such as color and appearance, aroma, taste, and texture. The subsequent chapters focus on papaya fruit; the composition of seed; and the chemical and biochemical changes during processing and storage. The book also explains the occurrence, biosynthesis, and pharmacological properties of macrocyclic piperidine and piperideine alkaloids. A chapter describes the chemical and physical changes in harvested fruits at various maturities and their relation to fruit quality, with emphasis on prickly pear. This is followed by discussions on varieties of citrus, avocados, and mangoes of the southern United States and flavor characteristics of muscadine grape and guava. Methods such as solar drying technology, juice extraction processes, and industrial methods of oxygen removal from grapefruit concentrate are also discussed.
This book also covers the regulation of terpenoid contents of citrus fruits. Considerable chapters present the production of sugar; cereals from various sources; and non-wheat flours and starches as bread supplements. The concluding chapters examine the nutritional value and toxic properties of yam and the acridity and raphides content of aroid root crops. A discussion on the high effectivity of water-insoluble endosperm pentosan of rye and wheat for bread production is included.
This book is an invaluable resource for food scientists, technologists, and manufacturers; students; and those interested in the field.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Tropical Foods of the Pacific Region

Sensory Quality of Tropical Foods

The Chemistry and Biochemistry of Papaya

Macrocyclic Piperidine and Piperideine Alkaloids in Carica papaya

The Development and Postharvest Physiology of the Fruit of the Prickly Pear (Opuntia amyclaea Tenore)

Subtropical Fruits of the Southern United States

Recent Studies in Flavor Chemistry, Chemurgy, and Solar Drying Technology of Some Tropical Fruits

Citrus Juice Products

The Effect of Deaeration on Quality of Concentrated Grapefruit Juice

Bioregulation of Citrus Terpenoid Constituents and Fruit Quality

Raw Sugar Production from Sugarcane and Sweet Sorghum

Sugar Refinability of Hawaiian Commercial Sugar

Rice and Rice Foods: Chemistry and Nutrition

Sorghum and Pearl Millet Foods

Using Nonwheat Flours and Starches from Tropical Crops as Bread Supplements

Composition, Nutritional Value, and Toxic Substances of the Tropical Yams

Aroid Root Crops: Acridity and Raphides

Bread Production from Pure Flours of Tropical Starchy Crops: III. From Pure and Mixed Flours of Cassava, Mulet, Sorghum, Corn, Rice, and the Starches




Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154741

About the Editor

George Inglett

