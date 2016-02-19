Tropical Diseases of Legumes consists of papers presented at a workshop held at Rio Piedras Agricultural Station, University of Puerto Rico, in June 1974. Legumes are group of plants that provide an important and often sole source of protein in the diet of millions of people. In the growing problem of hunger, there is an immediate need to raise the production of legumes through better knowledge of plant diseases, by ultimate prevention of these diseases, and through improved crop production. Consequently, a workshop is organized and the presented papers, grouped into four parts, are shown in this book. The first two parts describe the rugaceous and mosaic diseases. Bacterial diseases, chemical control, and ecology of pathogens are explained in the third part of this book. The last part explores the origin and improvement of the common bean, as well as its diseases in the tropical Americas. This book aims to provide a stimulating forum for discussion of the findings and observations in tropical legume disease research.