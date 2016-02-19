Tropical Diseases of Legumes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120999507, 9780323160544

Tropical Diseases of Legumes

1st Edition

Editors: Julio Bird
eBook ISBN: 9780323160544
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 186
Description

Tropical Diseases of Legumes consists of papers presented at a workshop held at Rio Piedras Agricultural Station, University of Puerto Rico, in June 1974. Legumes are group of plants that provide an important and often sole source of protein in the diet of millions of people. In the growing problem of hunger, there is an immediate need to raise the production of legumes through better knowledge of plant diseases, by ultimate prevention of these diseases, and through improved crop production. Consequently, a workshop is organized and the presented papers, grouped into four parts, are shown in this book. The first two parts describe the rugaceous and mosaic diseases. Bacterial diseases, chemical control, and ecology of pathogens are explained in the third part of this book. The last part explores the origin and improvement of the common bean, as well as its diseases in the tropical Americas. This book aims to provide a stimulating forum for discussion of the findings and observations in tropical legume disease research.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Rugaceous Diseases

Rugaceous (Whitefly-Transmitted) Viruses in Puerto Rico

Increase in the Populational Density of Bemisia tabaci, a Threat of Widespread Virus Infection of Legume Crops in Brazil

Diseases Transmitted by Bemisia tabaci in El Salvador

Observations on the Golden Mosaic of Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.) in Jamaica

Mechanical Transmission of Whitefly {Bemisia tabaci)-Borne Disease Agents of Beans in El Salvador

Etiology of Whitefly-Borne Diseases

A New Type of Whitefly-Transmitted Disease—A Link to the Aphid-Transmitted Viruses

Mosaic Diseases

A Mosaic Virus of Canavalia maritima (Bay-Bean) in Puerto Rico

A Vein Banding Mosaic of Beans Incited by a Strain of Cucumber Mosaic Virus

Isolation of a Strain of Cucumber Mosaic Virus from Beans in Illinois

A New Virus Disease of Beans Transmitted by Chrisomelid beetles

Some Observations on the Seed-Transmission of Beetle-Transmitted Cowpea Mosaic Virus

Bacterial Diseases, Chemical Control, and Ecology of Pathogens

Effect of Seed-Borne Bacteria in Soybean on Germination and Emergence

The Control of Cowpea Diseases in the U T A Grain Legume Improvement Program

Evaluation of Nematode Population in Pigeon Pea

The Importance of Diseases in Relation to the Grain Legume Research Program in the Eastern Caribbean

Origin, Improvement, and Prospects of the Common Bean

Research Related to the Origin and Improvement of the Common Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.)

Bean {Phaseolus vulgaris) Diseases in the Tropical Americas

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160544

About the Editor

Julio Bird

