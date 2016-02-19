Tropical Diseases of Legumes
Tropical Diseases of Legumes consists of papers presented at a workshop held at Rio Piedras Agricultural Station, University of Puerto Rico, in June 1974. Legumes are group of plants that provide an important and often sole source of protein in the diet of millions of people. In the growing problem of hunger, there is an immediate need to raise the production of legumes through better knowledge of plant diseases, by ultimate prevention of these diseases, and through improved crop production. Consequently, a workshop is organized and the presented papers, grouped into four parts, are shown in this book. The first two parts describe the rugaceous and mosaic diseases. Bacterial diseases, chemical control, and ecology of pathogens are explained in the third part of this book. The last part explores the origin and improvement of the common bean, as well as its diseases in the tropical Americas. This book aims to provide a stimulating forum for discussion of the findings and observations in tropical legume disease research.
List of Contributors
Preface
Rugaceous Diseases
Rugaceous (Whitefly-Transmitted) Viruses in Puerto Rico
Increase in the Populational Density of Bemisia tabaci, a Threat of Widespread Virus Infection of Legume Crops in Brazil
Diseases Transmitted by Bemisia tabaci in El Salvador
Observations on the Golden Mosaic of Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.) in Jamaica
Mechanical Transmission of Whitefly {Bemisia tabaci)-Borne Disease Agents of Beans in El Salvador
Etiology of Whitefly-Borne Diseases
A New Type of Whitefly-Transmitted Disease—A Link to the Aphid-Transmitted Viruses
Mosaic Diseases
A Mosaic Virus of Canavalia maritima (Bay-Bean) in Puerto Rico
A Vein Banding Mosaic of Beans Incited by a Strain of Cucumber Mosaic Virus
Isolation of a Strain of Cucumber Mosaic Virus from Beans in Illinois
A New Virus Disease of Beans Transmitted by Chrisomelid beetles
Some Observations on the Seed-Transmission of Beetle-Transmitted Cowpea Mosaic Virus
Bacterial Diseases, Chemical Control, and Ecology of Pathogens
Effect of Seed-Borne Bacteria in Soybean on Germination and Emergence
The Control of Cowpea Diseases in the U T A Grain Legume Improvement Program
Evaluation of Nematode Population in Pigeon Pea
The Importance of Diseases in Relation to the Grain Legume Research Program in the Eastern Caribbean
Origin, Improvement, and Prospects of the Common Bean
Research Related to the Origin and Improvement of the Common Bean (Phaseolus vulgaris L.)
Bean {Phaseolus vulgaris) Diseases in the Tropical Americas
Subject Index
