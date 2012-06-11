Tropical Diseases, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 26-2
1st Edition
Description
Tropical diseases pose an increasing problem for US and international travellers who travel to tropical regions. Physicians need to be aware of the wide spectrum of tropical, infectious, and parasitic diseases that patients may be exposed to. This issue of Infectious Disease Clinics includes articles written by global experts and includes topics such as range/classification of tropical diseases, venomous bites and stings, malaria, and bacterial gastrointestinal infections.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744107
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738809
About the Authors
Alimuddin Zumla Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Infectious Disease and International Health, University College London, Royal Free and University College, London Medical School; Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and International Health, Windeyer Institute of Medical Sciences, University College London, London, UK; Honorary Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London, UK; Honorary consultant physician, St. Luke’s Hospital for the Clergy, London; Honorary Professor, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Liverpool, UK; Honorary Professor, Centre for International Child Health, Institute of Child Health, London, UK; Visiting Professor, University of Zambia School of Medicine, Lusaka, Zambia; Honorary Professor, University of Cape Town, Department of Medicine, Cape Town, South Africa, Member of Court of Governors, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK; Formerly, Associate Professor, Center for Infectious Diseases, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, School of Medicine and Public Health, Houston, TX, USA; Vice President and Council Member, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine, London, UK (2003-2006)
Jennifer Keiser Author
Dr. Keiser holds a diploma in Pharmacy and a Ph.D. degree in Medical Parasitology from the University of Basel. She completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship at Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A. in 2003. Her research interests include in vitro and in vivo evaluation of compounds for activity against food-borne trematodiasis, schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, preclinical studies of pharmacokinetics and metabolism, drug resistance, mechanism of action studies and proof-of concept clinical trials. Dr. Keiser has published more than 70 articles in peer-reviewed literature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Parasitology and Infection Biology Department, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, Basel, Switzerland