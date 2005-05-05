Tropical Dermatology
1st Edition
A practical approach to the diagnosis and treatment of tropical skin diseases! Readers will find concise discussions of epidemiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, pathology, laboratory tests, management, and prevention for both common and rare conditions. And, over 800 color photographs and diagrams deliver excellent visual guidance.
- Examines the full range of tropical skin diseases, both common and rare, as well as issues for travelers, important considerations for people working in the tropics, and non-infectious conditions.
- Makes guidance easy to find and apply with consistently organized, templated chapters.
- Illustrates the appearance of disease with color artwork and hundreds of color photographs.
- Structures clinical guidance by disease rather than by microbe or "bug".
- Integrates the knowledge and experience of internationally recognized experts in dermatology from the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia.
PART ONE: INTRODUCTION
Chapter 1 Syndromal tropical dermatology
1.1 Sexually transmitted diseases
1.2 Fever and rash
1.3 Ulcers
1.4 Rash and esinophilia
Chapter 2 Issues for travelers
2.1 Pre Travel advice
2.2 Post Travel advice
Chapter 3 Working in the tropics
3.1 Preparing oneself
3.2 Traditional therapies
3.3 Diagnostic and therapeutic considerations
3.4 Population dermatology
3.5 Geographic considerations
PART TWO: INFECTIONS
Section Protozoa
Chapter 4 Trypanosomes
Chapter 5 Leishmaniasis
Chapter 6 Amebiaisis
Section Helminths
Chapter 7 Nematodal Helminths
7.1 Filarialiasis
7.2 Onchocerciasis
7.3 Laosis
Chapter 8 Other helminths
8.1 Dracunculiasis
8.2 Cutaneous larva migrans
8.3 Trichinellosis
Chapter 9 Cestodes
Chapter 10 Trematodes
Section Viral Infections
Chapter 11 HIV and associated disorders
Chapter 12 Hemorrhagic fevers
12.1 Old world - African and Asian
12.2 New world
12.3 Dengue
12.4 Yellow fever
Chapter 13 Poxviruses
Chapter 14 Measles
Chapter 15 HTLV-1
Chapter 16 Tropical manifestations of common viral infections (HPV's and HHV's)
Section Fungal Infections
Chapter 17 Superficial mycoses
Chapter 18 Subcutaneous fungal infections
18.1 Mycetoma
18.2 Sporothricosis
18.3 Chromoblastomycosis
18.4 Rhinosporidiosis
18.5 Lobomycosis
18.6 Zygomycosis
Chapter 19 Systemic fungal infections
19.1 Histoplasmosis
19.2 Coccidiodes
19.3 Blastomycosis
19.4 Paracoccidioimycosis
19.5 Penicilliosis
Section Bacterial infections
Chapter 20 Meningococcal disease
Chapter 21 Staphylococcus and Streptococcus Pyodermas
Chapter 22 Mycobacteria
22.1 Tuberculosis
22.2 Leprosy
22.3 Atypical Mycobacteriosis including Buruli ulcer
Chapter 23 Ricketsial Infections
Chapter 24 Ehrlichioses
Chapter 25 Bartonellosis
Chapter 26 Bacterial sexually transmitted disease
26.2 Chlamydia
26.3 Gonoccocal infection
26.4 Chancroid
Granuloma inguinale
Syphilis and other Treponematoses
Chapter 27 Other spirochetoses
Borreliosis ( Lyme Disease)
Leptospirosis
Chapter 28 Anthrax Plague and Miscellaneous Bacteria
28.1 Anthrax
28.2 Plague
28.3 Diptheria
28.4 Trachoma
28.5 Misc Bacteria
Section Ectoparasitic diseases
Chapter 29 Scabies
Chapter 30 Pediculosis
Chapter 31 Myiasis
PART THREE: NON-INFECTIOUS CONDITIONS
Chapter 32 Nutritional diseases
Chapter 33 Fogo selvagem
Chapter 34 Pigmentary disorders
Chapter 35 Environmental (plants, animal, marine/aquatic)
35.1 Plant diseases
35.2 Animal and insect diseases
35.3 Marine/Aquatic
Index
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 5th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443067907
Steven Tyring
Clinical Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
Omar Lupi
Associate Professor of Dermatology, Universidade Fereral do Estado do Rio de Janeiro; Professor of Internal Medicine, Universidade do Estdo do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Adjunct Professor of Dermatology (UNI-RIO), Rio de Janeiro/Brazil. Professor of Dermatology - Post-Graduate Course of Dermatology, Instito de Dermatologia Prof. Azulay/SCMRJ, PGRJ and UFRJ
Ulrich Hengge
Professor of Dermatology, Allergology and Venereology, Dept. of Dermatology, University of Duesseldorf
