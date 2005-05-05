PART ONE: INTRODUCTION



Chapter 1 Syndromal tropical dermatology



1.1 Sexually transmitted diseases



1.2 Fever and rash



1.3 Ulcers



1.4 Rash and esinophilia



Chapter 2 Issues for travelers



2.1 Pre Travel advice



2.2 Post Travel advice



Chapter 3 Working in the tropics



3.1 Preparing oneself



3.2 Traditional therapies



3.3 Diagnostic and therapeutic considerations



3.4 Population dermatology



3.5 Geographic considerations





PART TWO: INFECTIONS



Section Protozoa



Chapter 4 Trypanosomes



Chapter 5 Leishmaniasis



Chapter 6 Amebiaisis



Section Helminths



Chapter 7 Nematodal Helminths



7.1 Filarialiasis



7.2 Onchocerciasis



7.3 Laosis



Chapter 8 Other helminths



8.1 Dracunculiasis



8.2 Cutaneous larva migrans



8.3 Trichinellosis



Chapter 9 Cestodes



Chapter 10 Trematodes



Section Viral Infections



Chapter 11 HIV and associated disorders



Chapter 12 Hemorrhagic fevers



12.1 Old world - African and Asian



12.2 New world



12.3 Dengue



12.4 Yellow fever



Chapter 13 Poxviruses



Chapter 14 Measles



Chapter 15 HTLV-1



Chapter 16 Tropical manifestations of common viral infections (HPV's and HHV's)



Section Fungal Infections



Chapter 17 Superficial mycoses



Chapter 18 Subcutaneous fungal infections



18.1 Mycetoma



18.2 Sporothricosis



18.3 Chromoblastomycosis



18.4 Rhinosporidiosis





18.5 Lobomycosis



18.6 Zygomycosis



Chapter 19 Systemic fungal infections



19.1 Histoplasmosis



19.2 Coccidiodes



19.3 Blastomycosis



19.4 Paracoccidioimycosis



19.5 Penicilliosis



Section Bacterial infections



Chapter 20 Meningococcal disease



Chapter 21 Staphylococcus and Streptococcus Pyodermas



Chapter 22 Mycobacteria



22.1 Tuberculosis



22.2 Leprosy



22.3 Atypical Mycobacteriosis including Buruli ulcer



Chapter 23 Ricketsial Infections



Chapter 24 Ehrlichioses



Chapter 25 Bartonellosis



Chapter 26 Bacterial sexually transmitted disease



26.2 Chlamydia



26.3 Gonoccocal infection



26.4 Chancroid



Granuloma inguinale



Syphilis and other Treponematoses



Chapter 27 Other spirochetoses



Borreliosis ( Lyme Disease)



Leptospirosis



Chapter 28 Anthrax Plague and Miscellaneous Bacteria



28.1 Anthrax



28.2 Plague



28.3 Diptheria



28.4 Trachoma



28.5 Misc Bacteria



Section Ectoparasitic diseases



Chapter 29 Scabies



Chapter 30 Pediculosis



Chapter 31 Myiasis





PART THREE: NON-INFECTIOUS CONDITIONS



Chapter 32 Nutritional diseases



Chapter 33 Fogo selvagem



Chapter 34 Pigmentary disorders



Chapter 35 Environmental (plants, animal, marine/aquatic)



35.1 Plant diseases



35.2 Animal and insect diseases



35.3 Marine/Aquatic





Index

