Tropical Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067907, 9780702036118

Tropical Dermatology

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Tyring Omar Lupi Ulrich Hengge Ulrich Hengge
eBook ISBN: 9780702036118
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067907
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th May 2005
Page Count: 528
Description

A practical approach to the diagnosis and treatment of tropical skin diseases! Readers will find concise discussions of epidemiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, pathology, laboratory tests, management, and prevention for both common and rare conditions. And, over 800 color photographs and diagrams deliver excellent visual guidance.

Key Features

  • Examines the full range of tropical skin diseases, both common and rare, as well as issues for travelers, important considerations for people working in the tropics, and non-infectious conditions.
  • Makes guidance easy to find and apply with consistently organized, templated chapters.
  • Illustrates the appearance of disease with color artwork and hundreds of color photographs.
  • Structures clinical guidance by disease rather than by microbe or "bug".
  • Integrates the knowledge and experience of internationally recognized experts in dermatology from the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Table of Contents

PART ONE: INTRODUCTION

Chapter 1 Syndromal tropical dermatology

1.1 Sexually transmitted diseases

1.2 Fever and rash

1.3 Ulcers

1.4 Rash and esinophilia

Chapter 2 Issues for travelers

2.1 Pre Travel advice

2.2 Post Travel advice

Chapter 3 Working in the tropics

3.1 Preparing oneself

3.2 Traditional therapies

3.3 Diagnostic and therapeutic considerations

3.4 Population dermatology

3.5 Geographic considerations


PART TWO: INFECTIONS

Section Protozoa

Chapter 4 Trypanosomes

Chapter 5 Leishmaniasis

Chapter 6 Amebiaisis

Section Helminths

Chapter 7 Nematodal Helminths

7.1 Filarialiasis

7.2 Onchocerciasis

7.3 Laosis

Chapter 8 Other helminths

8.1 Dracunculiasis

8.2 Cutaneous larva migrans

8.3 Trichinellosis

Chapter 9 Cestodes

Chapter 10 Trematodes

Section Viral Infections

Chapter 11 HIV and associated disorders

Chapter 12 Hemorrhagic fevers

12.1 Old world - African and Asian

12.2 New world

12.3 Dengue

12.4 Yellow fever

Chapter 13 Poxviruses

Chapter 14 Measles

Chapter 15 HTLV-1

Chapter 16 Tropical manifestations of common viral infections (HPV's and HHV's)

Section Fungal Infections

Chapter 17 Superficial mycoses

Chapter 18 Subcutaneous fungal infections

18.1 Mycetoma

18.2 Sporothricosis

18.3 Chromoblastomycosis

18.4 Rhinosporidiosis


18.5 Lobomycosis

18.6 Zygomycosis

Chapter 19 Systemic fungal infections

19.1 Histoplasmosis

19.2 Coccidiodes

19.3 Blastomycosis

19.4 Paracoccidioimycosis

19.5 Penicilliosis

Section Bacterial infections

Chapter 20 Meningococcal disease

Chapter 21 Staphylococcus and Streptococcus Pyodermas

Chapter 22 Mycobacteria

22.1 Tuberculosis

22.2 Leprosy

22.3 Atypical Mycobacteriosis including Buruli ulcer

Chapter 23 Ricketsial Infections

Chapter 24 Ehrlichioses

Chapter 25 Bartonellosis

Chapter 26 Bacterial sexually transmitted disease

26.2 Chlamydia

26.3 Gonoccocal infection

26.4 Chancroid

Granuloma inguinale

Syphilis and other Treponematoses

Chapter 27 Other spirochetoses

Borreliosis ( Lyme Disease)

Leptospirosis

Chapter 28 Anthrax Plague and Miscellaneous Bacteria

28.1 Anthrax

28.2 Plague

28.3 Diptheria

28.4 Trachoma

28.5 Misc Bacteria

Section Ectoparasitic diseases

Chapter 29 Scabies

Chapter 30 Pediculosis

Chapter 31 Myiasis


PART THREE: NON-INFECTIOUS CONDITIONS

Chapter 32 Nutritional diseases

Chapter 33 Fogo selvagem

Chapter 34 Pigmentary disorders

Chapter 35 Environmental (plants, animal, marine/aquatic)

35.1 Plant diseases

35.2 Animal and insect diseases

35.3 Marine/Aquatic


Index

About the Author

Steven Tyring

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX

Omar Lupi

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Dermatology, Universidade Fereral do Estado do Rio de Janeiro; Professor of Internal Medicine, Universidade do Estdo do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Adjunct Professor of Dermatology (UNI-RIO), Rio de Janeiro/Brazil. Professor of Dermatology - Post-Graduate Course of Dermatology, Instito de Dermatologia Prof. Azulay/SCMRJ, PGRJ and UFRJ

Ulrich Hengge

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Allergology and Venereology, Dept. of Dermatology, University of Duesseldorf

Ulrich Hengge

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Allergology and Venereology, Dept. of Dermatology, University of Duesseldorf

