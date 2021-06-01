Tritium Technologies for Thermonuclear Fusion Reactors
1st Edition
Description
Tritium Technologies for Thermonuclear Fusion Reactors summarizes the most recent research and practice in tritium technologies for the processing of hydrogen isotopes in fuel cycles. Authors Dr. Perevezentsev and Professor Rozenkevich combine their wealth of first-hand experience to present this comprehensive guide which promotes the best radiation protection practices and a more sustainable way to produce power in a thermonuclear reactor plant. Applicable to both magnetic and inertial confinements of plasma, this book covers tritium processing systems, tritium recovery from the plasma chamber, and various safety systems devoted to lessening the impact on the public and environment. The readers are also led through various modelling techniques such as the separation of hydrogen isotopes, and the detritiation of liquid and gaseous streams in dynamic and steady state operation modes.
This book is a practical guide which includes various case studies and examples which will help solidify the reader’s learning. It combines the latest research of tritium technologies with applications for fusion nuclear reactors, and includes solutions and directions for the resolution of various common challenges faced. Engineers, researchers and students of tritium technologies, fusion energy and nuclear power generation will gain a detailed and integrated understanding of how tritium can be used within a nuclear setting, for cleaner and more efficient power generation.
Key Features
- Guides the reader through problem solving via step-by-step processes and models
- Includes case studies and examples throughout, from two of the most recognized experts in the field with firsthand knowledge of the subject
- Presents a comprehensive, practical reference on the tritium fuel cycle for fusion reactors
Readership
Designers, engineers, researchers and safety analysts in nuclear industry in field of tritium processing technologies; fusion energy researchers and professionals; professionals in tritium handling systems, tritium safety, fuel cycles of fusion reactors, and nuclear waste management managers; fusion plant designers and construction engineers. This book is suitable for beginners and professionals with experience of tritium in a nuclear setting. Engineers, Ph D students, students in high education institutions and research centers in the field of tritium processing, handling and confinement
Table of Contents
1. Purpose of the fuel cycle for fusion reactor
1.1 Requirements for fuel cycle and its functions
1.2 Systems and interfaces of fuel cycle
1.3 Control of tritium distribution in fusion reactor
1.4 Literature
2. Fuel storage and supply
2.1 Methods for storage of hydrogen isotopes
2.2 Properties of the hydride-forming metals
2.3 Features of the metal-hydride containers
2.4 Systems for storage and supply of hydrogen isotopes
2.5 Literature
3. Processing unburned plasma
3.1 Methods of processing
3.2 Systems for processing
3.3 Literature
4. Separation of hydrogen isotopes
4.1 Kinetics and thermodynamics of the separation processes
4.1.1 Methods of separation and isotopic effects
4.1.2 Scale of separation processes
4.2 Separation of hydrogen isotopes with high tritium concentration in gaseous mixture
4.2.1 Gas chromatography
4.2.2 Counter-current separation by isotopic exchange between hydrogen and solid
4.2.3 Cryogenic distillation of hydrogen
4.3 Tritium removal from water
4.3.1 Thermodynamics of water’s isotopic exchange
4.3.2 Type of hydrophobic catalysts and methods of column’s packing for isotopic exchange between water and gaseous hydrogen
4.3.3 Installations based on isotopic exchange between gaseous hydrogen and water
4.4 Literature
5. Tritium recovery from components of plasma chamber
5.1 Tritium distribution in plasma-facing materials of plasma chamber
5.2 Tritium recovery from components of plasma chamber
5.3 Literature
6. Fuel cycle of fusion reactor – protection of personnel, public and the environment
6.1 Integrated tritium systems
6.2 Detritiation of air and gases
6.3 Catalytic reactors
6.4 Control of quantity and accumulation of tritium in components of fusion reactor
6.5 Literature
7. Modelling of fuel cycle and safety systems
7.1 System for detritiation of atmosphere
7.2 System for detritiation of water
7.3 System for isotope separation
7.4 Literature
About the Authors
Alexander Perevezentsev
Alexander PEREVEZENTSEV has a Ph. D. in chemistry and is the Lead Researcher at the Moscow Mendeleev University (Russia). He has also spent time working as Group Leader at the UKAEA JET Facilities (UK), Expert Engineer at the ITER International Organization (France), and visiting researcher and professor at Vienna Technical University and Seibersdorf Research Centre (Austria), Karlsruhe Research Centre (Germany), Culham Science Centre (UK), Hydrogen Research Centre of Toyama University (Japan). Dr. Perevezentsev is currently the technical leader of the Advanced Tritium Technology Centre at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in the UK. He is an expert in tritium technologies, tritium fuel cycle, tritium confinement, tritium in materials, metal hydrides and ultra-pure gases. He has authored more than 60 different publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Researcher, Moscow Mendeleev University, Russia
Mikhail Rozenkevich
Mikhail ROZENKEVICH is professor and Head of the Department of Hydrogen Energy and Technology of Isotopes at Russian Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology, Moscow. He is an expert of Russian state corporations “Rosatom” and “Rosnanotech”, as well as a recognized expert in separation of isotopes of light elements. Professor Rozenkevich is author of more than 350 publications, including the monograph Separation of Isotopes of Biogenic Elements in Two-phases Systems published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Department of Hydrogen Energy and Technology of Isotopes at Russian Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology, Moscow, Russia
