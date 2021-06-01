Triply periodic minimal surfaces (TPMS) have a mean curvature of zero, and periodic structures in three coordinate directions. TMPS structures and related geometries are of great interest—including in mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, and materials science, because they are complex and highly symmetrical. TPMS structures are versatile, for example, as a source of biomorphic scaffold designs. They are one of the most promising biomaterial structures. They are also highly manufacturable using additive manufacturing (AM).

Triply Periodic Minimal Surface Lattices by Selective Laser Melting Additive Manufacturing presents the design, manufacturing, microstructure, mechanical properties and applications of TPMS structures fabricated by selective laser additive manufacturing technology, the most commonly used AM technology for TPMPS. The title explains these complex and useful structures, based on systematic work in the UK and in China. The book consists in seven sections: introducing structure design methods, and assessing TPMS structures; explaining mathematical modelling of TPMS structures; presenting the manufacturing, microstructure, mechanical and fatigue properties of metal uniform TPMS structures; discussing manufacturing and mechanical responses for functionally graded TPMS structures; giving numerical analysis methods for predicting the mechanics of uniform and functionally graded TPMS structures; and future-gazing toward the development of future porous structures. This book offers a systematic, clear, and state-of-the-art account of triply periodic minimal surface structures by selective laser melting.