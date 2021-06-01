COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Triply Periodic Minimal Surface Lattices Additively Manufactured by Selective Laser Melting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128244388

Triply Periodic Minimal Surface Lattices Additively Manufactured by Selective Laser Melting

1st Edition

Authors: Chunze Yan Liang Hao Lei Yang Philippe Young Zhaoqing Li Yan Li
Paperback ISBN: 9780128244388
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
1.1 The importance of structure design in AM
1.2 What is TPMS and its merits?
1.3 Additive manufacture processes
1.4 Book outline

2. Design of TPMS structures
2.1 Uniform TPMS structures
2.2 Graded TPMS structures

3. Metal uniform TPMS structures fabricated by SLM
3.1 Background
3.2 316L TPMS structures
3.3 Ti-6Al-4V TPMS structures
3.4 AlSi10Mg TPMS structures
3.5 NiCu and NiMn TPMS structures
3.6 Applications

4. Metal functionally graded TPMS fabricated by SLM
4.1 Background
4.2 31 6L graded TPMS
4.2.1 Relative density and volume fraction of as-built GCSs 
4.2.2 Surface morphologies of the as-built GCSs 
4.2.3 Effects of geometry of the struts on manufacturing fidelity 
4.2.4 Further demonstration 
4.2.5 Assessment of manufacturing fidelity 
4.2.6 Mechanical responses of GCSs under compressive testing 
4.2.7 Prediction of the mechanical responses of GCSs 
4.2.8 Summary 
4.3 4.3 Pure Ti graded TPMS 
4.3.1 Micro-topology of SLM-processed diamond FGPSs 
4.3.2 Strut dimension characterization of FGPSs
4.3.3 Effect of graded volume fraction on the compression properties
4.3.4 summary

5. Numerical analysis and calculation of the mechanical properties of uniform and functional graded TPMS
5.1 Background
5.2 Numerical methods
5.2.1 finite element method
5.2.2 Analytical method
5.3 Strain and stress distributions
5.4 Prediction of mechanical properties
5.5 Anisotropy of TPMS structures
5.6 Summary

6. Fatigue properties of uniform TPMS structures
6.1 Background
6.2 Fatigue properties
6.3 Discussion
6.4 Summary

7. Prospect and Potential
Reference

Description

Triply periodic minimal surfaces (TPMS) have a mean curvature of zero, and periodic structures in three coordinate directions. TMPS structures and related geometries are of great interest, including in mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, and materials science, because they are complex and highly symmetrical. TPMS structures are versatile, for example, as a source of biomorphic scaffold designs. They are one of the most promising biomaterial structures. They are also highly manufacturable using additive manufacturing (AM).

Triply Periodic Minimal Surface Lattices by Selective Laser Melting Additive Manufacturing presents the design, manufacturing, microstructure, mechanical properties and applications of TPMS structures fabricated by selective laser additive manufacturing technology, the most commonly used AM technology for TPMPS. The title explains these complex and useful structures, based on systematic work in the UK and in China. The book consists in seven sections: introducing structure design methods, and assessing TPMS structures; explaining mathematical modelling of TPMS structures; presenting the manufacturing, microstructure, mechanical and fatigue properties of metal uniform TPMS structures; discussing manufacturing and mechanical responses for functionally graded TPMS structures; giving numerical analysis methods for predicting the mechanics of uniform and functionally graded TPMS structures; and future-gazing toward the development of future porous structures. This book offers a systematic, clear, and state-of-the-art account of triply periodic minimal surface structures by selective laser melting.

Key Features

  • Presents the state-of-the art in triply periodic minimal surface (TPMS) structures by surface laser melting (SLM)
  • Describes how to assess manufacturability of TPMS structures by additive manufacturing (AM)
  • Analyses the mechanical properties of TPMS structures through experimental and numerical methods
  • Details topology optimization for pore size
  • Gives fatigue fracture mechanics for TPMS structures

Readership

Engineers and researchers in mechanics, mechanical engineering, materials science, materials science and technology, lasers, and process engineering; postgraduate students in engineering and materials science

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128244388

About the Authors

Chunze Yan

Yan Chunze is a Professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research interests include additive manufacturing, selective laser sintering/melting, periodic cellular lattice structures, high performance polymers and composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Liang Hao

Liang Hao is a Professor at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, China. His current research focusses on additive manufacturing (AM), particularly on smart structures and structure optimization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, China

Lei Yang

Lei Yang is a doctoral researcher at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His research focusses on selective laser melting (SLM) process and the mechanical analysis of metal Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Doctoral Researcher, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Philippe Young

Philippe G. Young holds the Synopsys Chair of Computational Mechanics within the College of Engineering, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences, at the University of Exeter, UK, and is Guest Professor at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Guest Professor, China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, China

Zhaoqing Li

Zhaoqing Li is a Post-Doctoral fellow of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China. His current research focusses on the fabrication and application of metal and ceramic Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-Doctoral Fellow, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China

Yan Li

Yan Li is Associate Professor at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, China. Her research focusses on precious metal and composite additive manufacturing (AM) for wearable applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, China University of Geosciences, Wuhan, China

