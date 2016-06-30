Trigeminal Neuralgia, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
2. Overview and History of Trigeminal Neuralgia
3. Percutaneous Procedures for the Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia
4. Gamma Knife Surgery in Trigeminal Neuralgia
5. Endoscopic and Microscopic Microvascular Decompression
6. The Role of Imaging for Trigeminal Neuralgia: A Segmental Approach to High-Resolution MRI
7. Measurement of Trigeminal Neuralgia Pain: Penn Facial Pain Scale
8. Management of Skull Base Tumor–Associated Facial Pain
10. Chronic/Persistent Idiopathic Facial Pain
11. Future Directions for Surgical Trial Designs in Trigeminal Neuralgia
12. Surgical Options for Atypical Facial Pain Syndromes
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics offers a broad review of current topics surrounding trigeminal neuralgia including: Overview and History, Diagnosis/Etiology, Scales of measuring TN pain and response, Medical Therapy, Role of Imaging, Rhizotomy, SRS, Microscopic MVD, Neuromodulation, and many more articles that focus on trigeminal neuralgia.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448697
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448499
About the Authors
John Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania Hospital
Michael Lim Author
Dr. Lim is a Professor of Neurosurgery, Oncology, Otolaryngology, and Radiation Oncology at Johns Hopkins. He obtained his MD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency in Neurosurgery at Stanford University Hospital. Dr. Lim’s surgical interest is in both benign and malignant brain tumors, with a particular interest in gliomas (including ependymoma), meningioma, pituitary tumors and skull base tumors. Dr. Lim is the Director of the Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program at Johns Hopkins. His primary research interest is developing immune-based therapies against brain tumors. His research laboratory is focused on understanding the mechanisms of immune evasion by primary brain tumors. Findings from his laboratory are directed towards translation to novel therapies against brain tumors. In addition to running a laboratory, he also directs the immunotherapy clinical trials program at Johns Hopkins. He currently serves as the principal investigator of several large brain tumor immunotherapy clinical trials based on findings from his laboratory.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurosurgery, Oncology, Otolaryngology, and Radiation Oncology, Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, MD, USA