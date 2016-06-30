Trigeminal Neuralgia, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

Dr. Lim is a Professor of Neurosurgery, Oncology, Otolaryngology, and Radiation Oncology at Johns Hopkins. He obtained his MD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency in Neurosurgery at Stanford University Hospital. Dr. Lim’s surgical interest is in both benign and malignant brain tumors, with a particular interest in gliomas (including ependymoma), meningioma, pituitary tumors and skull base tumors. Dr. Lim is the Director of the Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program at Johns Hopkins. His primary research interest is developing immune-based therapies against brain tumors. His research laboratory is focused on understanding the mechanisms of immune evasion by primary brain tumors. Findings from his laboratory are directed towards translation to novel therapies against brain tumors. In addition to running a laboratory, he also directs the immunotherapy clinical trials program at Johns Hopkins. He currently serves as the principal investigator of several large brain tumor immunotherapy clinical trials based on findings from his laboratory.