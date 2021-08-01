Trichinella and Trichenellosis
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Immunology of Trichinellosis describes different aspects of the host immune response to Trichinella. The role of antibodies, T cells, mast cells, eosinophils and neutrophils in immune reaction to this nematode is considered, in the light of the recent data derived from experimental models, both in in vivo and in vitro. The knowledge of immune response mechanisms against Trichinella is fundamental to understand how the nematode can escape such mechanisms. The principal evasion mechanisms of host immune response occurring in trichinellosis are described, particular attention is focused on immunomodulation and the possibilities to verify the effects on immuno-mediated diseases. In conclusion, some considerations on the actual ability to escape the host immune response are discussed, taking into account the recent data that shows that the nematode might rather drive immune system of the host towards a less dangerous response.
Key Features
- Offers a broad overview on the nematodes belonging to Trichinella genus
- Presents cutting-edge recent advances on trichinellosis, focusing on molecular epidemiology, systematics of the nematode, clinical aspects of the diseases, the roadmap to the control of infection
- Provides a deep discussion about ground-breaking approaches designed to meet the medical needs in trichinellosis
- Provides an up-date on the infection/disease caused by the nematode Trichinella spp both in animals and humans. The book fills a long period during which an up-dated monography, dealing with this subject, was absent in the International literature panorama. The different chapters will be written by the most authored researchers in the world, in the different aspects of Trichinella and trichinellosis, with an extra focus on the immunology of this rare disease
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, scientists and professors in medical and veterinary immunology, infectious and tropical diseases, veterinary medicine and public health
Table of Contents
- The immunology
2. The disease
3. Diagnosis of Trichinellosis
4. Treatment
5. Control measures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212097
About the Editor
Fabrizio Bruschi
He is in the editorial board of the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Immunity, Scientifica International Journal of allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as of the Advisory board for Medical Sciences. He as acted as Guest Editor of a Hot Topic on Immunomodulation in helminth infections of the journal Endocrine, Metabolic, Immune Disorders-Drug Targets in 2012 Editor of the book entitled: Helminth infections and their impact on global public health, published by Springer AG. He is a corresponding member of the Baylor College of Medicine National School of Tropical Medicine (NSTM), Houston, Texas (U.S.A.).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pisa, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.