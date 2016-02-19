Tribology of Natural and Artificial Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418982, 9780080875675

Tribology of Natural and Artificial Joints

1st Edition

Authors: J.H. Dumbleton
eBook ISBN: 9780080875675
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 459
Details

About the Author

J.H. Dumbleton

Reviews

@qu:...one of the most important and useful of any of the broadbased reviews of this subject which so far have been published. @source:Lubrication Engineering

