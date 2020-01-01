Tribology of Graphene
1st Edition
Simulation and Preparation Methods, and Applications
Description
An exhaustive reference guide on the tribology of graphene-based materials, this book starts by looking at the selection of the proper graphene-based material, then segues into topics such as choosing a deposition method, control of its structure and properties, and concludes by outlining the most effective working conditions and applications. The latest developments in theoretical simulations of graphene friction, preparation methods, and effective applications are all reviewed, as is how various graphene coatings can be successfully employed to decrease friction and wear in nano-, micro-, and macro-mechanical applications.
Key Features
- Synthesizes the broad current research in tribological applications of graphene all in one place
- Covers theoretical simulations and preparation methods, including insight on how to put them into practice, allowing for quicker and more effective selection of graphene-based material
- Provides a broader perspective by discussing both graphene-based composites and additives
Readership
Academic researchers specializing in tribology and graphene-based materials; upper undergrad and graduate students; field engineers adapting modern advances into new products
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to graphene
2. Computer simulations and theoretical predictions
3. Preparation and characterization of graphene
4. Experimental Tribology of Graphene
5. Graphene oxide and functionalized graphene
6. Graphene-based composites
7. Graphene-based lubricant additives
8. In conclusion. Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186411
About the Author
Oleksiy Penkov
Dr. Penkov is an associate professor a the ZJU-UIUC Institute, Zhejiang University, Zhejiang, China. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles in the field of tribology of graphene and graphene-based materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, ZJU-UIUC Institute, Zhejiang University, Haining, Zhejiang, China