Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processes
2nd Edition
Description
This book draws upon the science of tribology to understand, predict and improve abrasive machining processes. Pulling together information on how abrasives work, the authors, who are renowned experts in abrasive technology, demonstrate how tribology can be applied as a tool to improve abrasive machining processes.
Each of the main elements of the abrasive machining system are looked at, and the tribological factors that control the efficiency and quality of the processes are described. Since grinding is by far the most commonly employed abrasive machining process, it is dealt with in particular detail.
Solutions are posed to many of the most commonly experienced industrial problems, such as poor accuracy, poor surface quality, rapid wheel wear, vibrations, work-piece burn and high process costs. This practical approach makes this book an essential tool for practicing engineers.
Key Features
- Uses the science of tribology to improve understanding and of abrasive machining processes in order to increase performance, productivity and surface quality of final products
- A comprehensive reference on how abrasives work, covering kinematics, heat transfer, thermal stresses, molecular dynamics, fluids and the tribology of lubricants
- Authoritative and ground-breaking in its first edition, the 2nd edition includes 30% new and updated material, including new topics such as CMP (Chemical Mechanical Polishing) and precision machining for micro-and nano-scale applications
Readership
Mechanical and manufacturing engineers; Machining process engineers, technicians, consultants; researchers and students of Manufacturing
Table of Contents
Preface to the first edition
Preface to the second edition
About the authors
Part 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
1.1 Abrasive processes
1.2 Abrasives
1.3 Tribological principles
1.4 A typical grinding process
1.5 A tribological system
References
2. Tribosystems of abrasive machining processes
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Structure of tribomechanical processing
2.3 The three tribosystems in abrasive machining
2.4 Modeling tribosystems of abrasive processes
2.5 Conclusions
References
Part 2: Physical Mechanisms
3. Kinematic models of abrasive contacts
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Surface grinding
3.3 Cylindrical grinding
3.4 Implications of the stochastic nature of grinding
3.5 Effect of dressing
3.6 Summary of kinematic parameters
References
4. Contact mechanics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Contact area
4.3 Contact length
4.4 Smooth body analysis
4.5 Rough surface analysis
4.6 Experimental measurements of Rr
4.7 Elastic stresses due to abrasion
4.8 Summary of contact stress implications
References
5. Forces, friction, and energy
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Forces and power
5.3 Forces, specific energy, and efficiency
5.4 Examples—materials and grinding conditions
5.5 The size effect
5.6 Effect of wear flat area on specific energy
5.7 Wear and dressing conditions
5.8 Effect of dressing tool wear
5.9 The nature of the grinding forces
5.10 Force ratio and friction coefficient
5.11 Adhesive and abrasive wheel wear
5.12 Slip-line field solutions
5.13 Three-dimensional pyramid model of grinding
5.14 Limit charts
5.15 Process optimization and wheelspeed
References
6. Thermal design of processes
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Surface damage
6.3 Temperatures in grinding
6.4 Monitoring and estimating temperatures
6.5 Heat input to the process
6.6 Workpiece heat conduction
6.7 Approximate temperature formulas
6.8 Heat partition
6.9 Case studies on process variations and process design
References
7. Molecular dynamics for nano-contact simulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Background
7.3 Concept and basic elements of MDs
7.4 Characterization of the model
7.5 Elastic to plastic transformation and initial temperature of the workpiece
7.6 Parallel version of the MDs-code
7.7 Application examples
7.8 Summary and outlook
References
8. Fluid delivery
8.1 The role of process fluids
8.2 Overcoming the air barrier in high-speed grinding
8.3 Nozzles for high-speed grinding
8.4 Fluid power and velocity requirements
8.5 Nozzle flow and “useful flow”
8.6 Cooling in creep grinding
8.7 Summary
References
Part 3: Application of Abrasive Tools
9. Abrasives and abrasive tools
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Conventional abrasive grain materials
9.3 Super-abrasives
9.4 Structure of super-abrasives
9.5 Grit sizes, grit shapes, and properties
9.6 Bonds
9.7 Design and specification of grinding wheels
9.8 Abrasive pastes
9.9 Coated abrasives and abrasive belts
References
10. Grinding wheel and abrasive topography
10.1 Basic wheel shape
10.2 The importance of micro-topography
10.3 Topographical definitions
10.4 Measurement techniques
10.5 Topography changes in grinding
10.6 Grinding inconel 718
References
11. Conditioning of abrasive wheels
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Grinding wheel preparation
11.3 Grinding wheel conditioning
11.4 Dressing tools
11.5 Technologies for conditioning vitrified conventional wheels
11.6 Technologies for conditioning super-abrasive wheels
11.7 Nonconventional technologies for wheel conditioning
11.8 Removal mechanisms in conventional conditioning
11.9 Micro-topography of a conditioned wheel
11.10 Wear of dressing tools
11.11 Conclusions
References
12. Electrolytic in-process dressing grinding and polishing
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Basic system
12.3 Basic principles
12.4 Electrical aspects of ELID grinding
12.5 Grinding wheels for ELID applications
12.6 ELID grinding of ceramics
12.7 Material removal mechanisms in grinding of ceramics and glasses
12.8 Comparison of ELID and other grinding techniques
12.9 Applications of ELID grinding
12.10 Conclusions
References
13. Loose abrasive processes
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Two- and three-body abrasion (mechanisms)
13.3 The lapping process
13.4 Polishing process
13.5 Chemo-mechanical polishing
References
14. Desktop machine tools and applications
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Desktop 4-axis cutting and grinding machine
14.3 Micro-tool
Part 4: Process Fluids, Tribo-chemistryand Materials
15. Process fluids for abrasive machining
15.1 Process fluids as lubricants
15.2 Lubrication regimes
15.3 Viscosity
15.4 Friction coefficient in mixed/boundary lubrication
15.5 Classification of process fluids
15.6 Neat oils
15.7 Water-based fluids
15.8 Water solutions
15.9 Water–oil emulsions
15.10 The influence of additives
15.11 Physical properties of process fluids
15.12 Chemical properties of process fluids
15.13 Tribological properties of process fluids
15.14 Biological properties of process fluids
15.15 Degradation of fluid properties during operation
15.16 Analysis of physico-chemical and biological properties
15.17 Tribological and application characteristics
15.18 Adjustment of fluid properties in operation
15.19 Selection of process fluids
15.20 Conclusions and recommendations
References
16. Tribochemistry of abrasive machining
16.1 Definition of tribochemistry
16.2 Modeling a tribochemical process
16.3 Tribochemical behavior of abrasive tools
16.4 Tribochemical aspects of the work-material structure
16.5 Tribochemical aspects of dry abrasive machining
16.6 Tribochemical aspects of wet abrasive machining
16.7 Conclusions
References
17. Processed materials
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Structural aspects of metals
17.3 Structural aspects of nonmetals
17.4 Structural aspects of transitional materials
17.5 Adverse tribochemical effects in abrasive machining
17.6 Tribological aspects of abrasive machining
17.7 Conclusions
References
Symbols and units
Symbols
SI units
Consistency of units in equations
SI — British conversion factors (values rounded to 4 significant figures)
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 4th December 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437734683
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437734676
About the Author
Ioan D. Marinescu
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toledo, OH, USA
W. Brian Rowe
W. Brian Rowe is a consulting engineer and recognized bearing expert with more than 30 years’ experience working on a wide range of machinery design problems across all industries. He has previously run courses on bearings at Coventry University in the UK and Stanford University in the USA, as well as sessions on the topic for industrial engineers in Chengdu, China. He has received awards in recognition of his work, including the Walter R. Evans Award for significant contributions to the field of rotor dynamics in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Tribology Research Laboratory (AMTTREL) at Liverpool John Moores University, UK
Boris Dimitrov
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Applied Mechanics and the Institute for Precision Mechanics in Bucharest Romania
Hitoshi Ohmori
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, Materials Fabrication Laboratory, RIKEN, Japan
Reviews
"The breadth of knowledge presented is excellent, providing a wide body of test to reference regarding abrasive processes." --Dr Matthew Marshall, University of Sheffield
"I find myself turning to Marinescu’s Tribology when I want fundamental information on the nature of grit-workpiece contact" --Dr Jeffrey Badger, Consultant Engineer